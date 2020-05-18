Could DC’s Stargirl Get Crossovers With The Arrowverse? Here’s What Geoff Johns Says

The world may undoubtedly use a giant dose of optimistic superheroism proper now, and that is precisely what DC’s Stargirl is bringing to the desk in droves. With Brec Bassinger because the titular heroine (whose alter ego is Courtney Whitmore), Stargirl in some methods looks like a extra polished tackle The Flash‘s earliest episodes, when Barry Allen was simply kinda wowed by every part round him. And despite the fact that the present is simply beginning up, it is by no means too early to surprise if Stargirl and Flash may group up in a future Arrowverse crossover, proper?