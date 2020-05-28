Could Disneyland Be Closer To Opening In California Than We Thought?

California broke its reopening plan into 4 phases, although Section 1 was primarily whole lockdown and Section Four is full reopening. The query was whether or not theme parks would have the ability to open throughout Section 3, when “larger danger” companies could be allowed to open with some modifications for security, or if the parks would wish to attend till Section 4, when massive crowds would have the ability to collect as they as soon as did. State officers just lately confirmed to the Orange County Register that Disneyland and different California theme parks will all qualify beneath Section Three assuming they take the right precautions.