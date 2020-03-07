Could Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Drax And Mantis Get A Spinoff? Here’s What James Gunn Said

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in an attention-grabbing place proper now, as we’re at present occupying the months between phases. Whereas there is no such thing as a new Marvel content material in the meanwhile, followers can look forward to the myriad TV and film tasks coming down the pipeline for Phases Three and 4. Chief amongst them is James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which was delayed following his (momentary) firing by Marvel Studios. However is Gunn additionally serious about doing a derivative with Drax and Mantis?