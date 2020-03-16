Could John Cena’s WrestleMania Match Take Place At Hooters?

Depart a Remark
With the coronavirus pandemic in full impact and main organizations and firms closing up store, the WWE is in fairly a predicament. Whereas the group at present stays dedicated to hold on WrestleMania 36, its host metropolis Tampa Bay in the end has the facility to cancel the occasion and forestall the arrival of 1000’s of followers from throughout the nation into its neighborhood.
The state of affairs has put WWE to work eager about potential contingency plans, considered one of which can have been leaked by WWE famous person Bray Wyatt. Wyatt was scheduled to face off at WrestleMania towards wrestling legend and actor John Cena, however with the occasion presumably not taking place at Raymond James stadium, the “Fiend” has proposed the 2 sq. off at Hooters.
If WrestleMania will get delayed The FIEND hereby challenges @JohnCena to a Bar Struggle Deathmatch™?. This may happen at @Hooters. Not kidding.
The tweet has since been deleted, however has since circulated the net through different retailers like ComicBook.com. Wrestling followers are not sure of what to think about the tweet, and whether or not or not this was one of many contingency plans mentioned by WWE in lieu of the occasion’s stadium cancellation. The WWE has had a protracted historical past of filming backstage brawls or matches at a selected location, and the branding of the locale being a Hooters would make sense given the promoting publicity being showcased throughout WrestleMania 36.
Bray Wyatt’s tweet could have additionally been a poorly-timed joke, and the WWE famous person could not have been conscious of how shortly his tweet would acquire traction when followers are hungry for updates on WrestleMania 36. This may increasingly clarify why the tweet was deleted, and why John Cena (who has seen latest delays in different tasks) didn’t reply to the tweet. In any case, might a WrestleMania 36 match actually go down in a Hooters?
Whereas it is uncertain the WWE would relocate the complete proceedings of WrestleMania 36 to a Hooters, there’s a historical past of the group holding WrestleMania at a number of venues. Contemplating the occasion could must go ahead with out an viewers, it isn’t arduous to think about one other state of affairs just like WrestleMania 2 through which matches happen in numerous places to maintain at-home viewers engaged. In fact, Vince McMahon and firm would a lot moderately run the occasion the way in which they initially deliberate, but when Tampa Bay decides to cancel, this may very well be a glimpse at how the occasion is ultimately run.
Experiences say that Tampa Bay or the WWE might attain a call on what to do about WrestleMania 36 within the coming week, and followers will quickly know whether or not the occasion is delayed, cancelled, or will run in numerous chain eating places nationwide. Till then, people can solely wait and see if one more high-profile occasion will probably be postponed or cancelled on account of coronavirus.
WrestleMania 36 is scheduled to happen Sunday, April 5 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on what’s taking place in tv and films, particularly at a time when issues are all the time altering.
