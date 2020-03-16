Could John Cena’s WrestleMania Match Take Place At Hooters?

Whereas it is uncertain the WWE would relocate the complete proceedings of WrestleMania 36 to a Hooters, there’s a historical past of the group holding WrestleMania at a number of venues. Contemplating the occasion could must go ahead with out an viewers, it isn’t arduous to think about one other state of affairs just like WrestleMania 2 through which matches happen in numerous places to maintain at-home viewers engaged. In fact, Vince McMahon and firm would a lot moderately run the occasion the way in which they initially deliberate, but when Tampa Bay decides to cancel, this may very well be a glimpse at how the occasion is ultimately run.