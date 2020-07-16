Could John Wick Crossover With Atomic Blonde? Charlize Theron Weighs In

Go away a Remark
It’s a chance that the world has hoped and prayed would develop into an precise actuality for a while now, however a crossover occasion between the John Wick and Atomic Blonde franchises is one thing that also stays an unsure prospect. That hasn’t stopped the world from speaking it up although, and Charlize Theron is getting in on the motion herself, as she not too long ago addressed this hypothetical spherical of motion as follows:
Pay attention, as quickly as I get the decision, I’ll be there. They simply have to inform me the place, when and I’ll present up. Keanu is considered one of my most favourite folks in the entire vast world; I completely love him. I respect him, I like him and I’m so grateful that I bought to make two motion pictures with him. We each sort of discover ourselves on this new stage of our profession, and a lot of Atomic Blonde was influenced by John Wick. So, if we will get these two characters to satisfy up in a timeline that is smart, I’m all about it.
THR was available to study what precisely Charlize Theron considered this specific collaboration, and it’s not shocking that she’d be on the aspect of crossing over John Wick and Lorraine’s worlds of violence and intrigue. Not solely have Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron skilled in the identical fitness center for his or her respective characters, however the two have a historical past of starring collectively in movies like Satan’s Advocate and Candy November. So their paths have been identified to cross in the true world, although there’s a little bit of an advanced wrinkle that Theron herself has addressed.
Whereas John Wick is a franchise that operates within the fashionable period, Atomic Blonde, and the graphic novel it’s primarily based off of, The Coldest Metropolis, takes place in 1989, throughout the fall of the Berlin Wall. So the sly remark that Charlize Theron made about “a timeline that is smart” is laying down the prime cause why a crossover seems like a bridge too far to cross. Until, after all, there’s somebody on the market that’s written a script the place a 25 yr previous John occurs to be doing a little enterprise in Chilly Warfare Europe.
Save for some inventive Netflix type de-aging, or a possible crossover between The Outdated Guard and Atomic Blonde, it’s going to take some fascinating gymnastics to deliver John Wick into the world of Charlize Theron’s ‘80s-bound spy. However with Theron’s curiosity signaling that she’d be up for any concept that labored, you’ll be able to guess at the least one author out there may be attempting to determine the right way to put Lorraine and John on the trail to at least one hell of a team-up.
In the interim, you’ll be able to watch The Outdated Guard on Netflix, and see Charlize Theron’s newest ass-kicker in motion. As for Keanu Reeves, he’s at the moment engaged on The Matrix 4 for launch in 2021, and has Invoice and Ted Face The Music prepared for theatrical launch this August.
