Could Legends Of Tomorrow Crossover With Swamp Factor? Here’s What Marc Guggenheim Said

The CW’s fall TV season goes to look so much totally different this yr, with many of the community’s line-up premiering in January 2021. To fill the empty time slots, The CW acquired the published rights to DC Universe’s one-and-done horror collection, Swamp Factor. In DC comics, Legends of Tomorrow’s John Constantine was first launched in The Swamp Factor Saga #37. Now that each properties are on The CW, might Legends of Tomorrow crossover with Swamp Factor? Effectively, government producer Marc Guggenheim not too long ago revealed the probabilities of that taking place.
The newest Arrowverse crossover, “Disaster on Infinite Earths,” introduced collectively DC characters from throughout its varied live-action properties. Nonetheless, Swamp Factor was noticeably absent, save for a short clip revealing its existence outdoors of the Arrowverse. By that time, although, the present had already been cancelled. Now that Swamp Factor and Legends of Tomorrow are sharing a community, the potential of a crossover is probably going, proper? Just lately, Marc Guggenheim defined his efforts to incorporate the DC Universe present in “Disaster” and mentioned the potential of a future Legends crossover. Here’s what he stated:
Oh, good query. I imply, look, I attempted very, very exhausting to get Swamp Factor in ‘Disaster on Infinite Earths.’ As a result of while you’ve acquired Constantine, to not have a crossover with Swamp Factor, it is only a disgrace, a wasted alternative. I actually do not know the reply to that query, largely as a result of whether or not The CW has the published rights to Swamp Factor or not, it would not actually influence the assorted the reason why Swamp Factor wasn’t in ‘Disaster.’ My perspective is all the time hope springs everlasting.
“Hope springs everlasting” is an efficient perspective to have, particularly realizing how a lot the Arrowverse has completed with crossovers prior to now. By no means say by no means and all that. I am positive there are lots of logistics, rights points, and different behind-the-scenes stuff to determine, however the probabilities of it taking place appear so much larger than ever earlier than.
What’s extra, viewers did not anticipate to see so many cameos in “Disaster on Infinite Earths” and the group in some way managed to drag it off. As for Swamp Factor crossing over with Legends of Tomorrow, Marc Guggenheim additional defined to CBR.com that he isn’t so eager to wager towards it taking place. Here’s how he places it:
, in case you had requested me earlier than we would executed 90% of the issues we have ended up doing on the Arrowverse reveals, I might have instructed you it wasn’t going to occur. So way back, I acquired out of the prediction enterprise, as a result of stuff occurs that, man, I might have wager actual cash that it wasn’t gonna occur.
Many are hoping that Swamp Factor‘s arrival on The CW will truly get the community to choose it up for Season 2. The collection, which starred Teen Wolf’s Crystal Reed, Derek Mears, and Andy Bean was unceremoniously cancelled by DC Universe shortly after its Season 1 premiere final yr. Whether or not the collection ever crosses over with Legends of Tomorrow stays to be seen. On the very least, it’d seize the eye of latest viewers when it premieres on The CW this fall.
Swamp Factor Season 1 would not but have a scheduled CW launch date however, if you cannot await it to premiere, you may stream it now on DC Universe. Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for updates. Within the meantime, you may also catch John Constantine in new episodes of Legends of Tomorrow Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET on The CW.
