Could Mamma Mia 3 Be On The Means? Here’s What A Producer Said

In case you’ve been spending your time in quarantine questioning what’s occurring with the Mamma Mia! movie franchise, you’re not alone. It seems the producer of the favored musicals is correct there with you, though she herself nonetheless has some unanswered questions as to what could possibly be coming subsequent. One factor does appear comparatively sure, although, and that’s that Mamma Mia! 3 might be on the best way.
Judy Craymer produced each Mamma Mia!, which was tailored from the favored Broadway musical, in addition to the 2018 sequel, Mamma Mia! Right here We Go Once more. Each movies had been massive hits with followers around the globe — so it’s not actually a shock that the group is perhaps up for extra. Nevertheless, we might have to attend a bit longer earlier than any concrete plans begin to come into play. With regards to a 3rd Mamma Mia! film, Judy Craymer stated:
I used to be meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, throughout these months. However then I bought hit with Covid fog. I feel in the future there shall be one other movie, as a result of there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see.
It’s arduous guilty her for not having the ability to focus a lot throughout a pandemic. Plus, based mostly on her feedback to The Every day Mail, it feels like her short-term inventive block isn’t going to in the end cease the film from coming to fruition:
I do know Common would really like me to do it.
Judy Craymer additionally hinted that the third installment of the film sequence might function 4 new ABBA songs, which had been created at first for the band’s digital live performance. That’s nice information for followers of the Swedish pop group — and people songs might give us some hints as to what to anticipate within the storyline.
There are such a lot of instructions the trilogy might head in. Clearly, at its coronary heart, Mamma Mia! isn’t only a love story, it’s additionally a mother-daughter story — albeit one which took a twist within the sequel. Now that Amanda Seyfried’s Sophie is a mother herself, it could possibly be fascinating to see how that new relationship performs into any future storylines. Possibly her son would be the subsequent to have a whirlwind romance to the tunes of ABBA’s sweetest love songs.
It isn’t clear whether or not Meryl Streep would have the ability to come again for a 3rd Mamma Mia! Clearly, her character, Donna, is not with us, however the franchise has already confirmed adept at using flashbacks to inform a narrative and, honestly, it’s arduous to think about a Mamma Mia! film with out her.
