Could Scott be Carla’s dad in Coronation Avenue?

The plot thickens as to how Rovers Return lodger Scott Emberton (Tom Roberts) is linked to Coronation Avenue‘s Connor household, with a curveball concept rising he may prove to be the long-lost father of Carla Connor (Alison King).

Mysterious Scott has been renting a room on the Weatherfield pub since April, and it’s already been established him and landlord Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) have historical past.

Nonetheless, whereas the fellas keep an ‘outdated buddies’ entrance in public there’s positively one thing sinister about their shared previous, and Johnny is so afraid of Scott being again in his life he’s scarpered to France for an prolonged vacation.

RadioTimes.com has already speculated in regards to the boys’ murky backstory, and you may learn our record of theories on what connects Scott and Johnny, however Scott’s focus appears to be shifting away from Johnny and in the direction of his daughter Carla.

On Wednesday 15th July, Scott riled Carla’s companion Peter Barlow by telling him how he ought to be treating his different half, sneaking in a veiled dig about not defending her from blackmailers Jordan and Chelsy.

With a sinister look in his eye, Scott implied he was the one who attacked the troublemakers, who tried to extort money from Carla in return for conserving her secret she bought her physique for a spot in a squat throughout her breakdown in 2019.

Viewers understand it was Scott who secretly avenged Carla, and now the items are falling into place that it’s her who would possibly be the important thing to his darkish secret, reasonably than Johnny. Scott has already confirmed to Carla he’s from the identical tough property because the clan, and appeared to make some extent of claiming he knew her late mom, Sharon Donovan.

Carla solely learnt Johnny was her organic father a number of years again, when it emerged his affair with Sharon had brought on the dying of his late spouse Louisa, who was so shocked at discovering his infidelity she ran out into the trail of a dashing automobile and was killed.

Have Corrie now determined to rewrite historical past with an additional twist on Carla’s paternity to shake issues up? By all accounts, Sharon led fairly a vibrant life so perhaps there was a ‘who’s the daddy’ scenario, with each Scott and Johnny in the body to be the daddy if she was concerned with the pair of them on the identical time.

It will clarify Scott’s odd protecting streak over the previous manufacturing unit boss, however we admit it’s an extended shot – though it doesn’t alter the very fact he’s getting worryingly preoccupied along with her welfare. So if we’re mistaken, what does join him and Carla?

Now Peter’s suspicions have been raised, certainly it’s solely a matter of time earlier than he cracks the large thriller.

