Could Star Trek: Lower Decks Feature Some Familiar Characters? Here’s What Its Writer Said

The Star Trek franchise is not any stranger to sharing characters throughout reveals and has completed so very often in recent times. With that mentioned, Star Trek: Lower Decks shouldn’t be the standard Star Trek present, and it is not loopy to suppose a present with such an fascinating premise might not function characters from the opposite reveals.
Mike McMahan, creator of Star Trek: Lower Decks, was requested the query by EW when it was famous that his animated Trek comedy was set throughout the time of Star Trek: The Subsequent Technology. When requested about the potential for seeing characters from that period or earlier than, McMahan mentioned this:
There are loads of recognizable characters within the galaxy at that time. Subsequent Gen is my favourite period. And as an enormous Trek fan, I’d undoubtedly wish to attempt to use a few of them in order that I couldn’t solely construct out the world, but additionally work with a few of my heroes. However I can not get extra particular than that. You may have to attend and see.
Star Trek: Lower Decks might concentrate on the lesser celebrated staff of the common Starfleet starship, however that does not imply there cannot be cameos from huge stars from the franchise. Well-liked characters from different ships may drop by for an episode, and perhaps even make for a canon crossover episode. Plus, there’s the added bonus of solely needing these actors and actresses to look for voice work, which suggests age or schedule availability could also be much less of a problem in making any cameos occur.
And like Mike McMahan, there is a wholesome quantity of Star Trek: The Subsequent Technology followers. Seeing a few of these characters introduced again to life through animation could possibly be an actual deal with, particularly with extra “on the market” characters like Q. Main characters would even be a giant plus and, with Patrick Stewart already again on as Jean-Luc Picard, it will be cool to see him reprise his “Captain” standing from his Starfleet days.
Hell, there may even be an opportunity to deliver William Shatner again into the fold. The actor has danced round coming again, and Star Trek: Lower Decks could possibly be the right alternative to take action. Clearly, the timelines are a bit problematic, however perhaps a Starfleet employee stumbles throughout some documentary on Captain Kirk with interviews? Mike McMahan has made crazier issues occur working with Rick and Morty on inter-dimensional cable episodes, so I’ve religion even the craziest cameos are doable along with his creativity.
Star Trek: Lower Decks is alleged to be coming to CBS All Entry someday in 2020. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for all the most recent taking place within the Star Trek franchise and for extra on what’s taking place on the earth of flicks and tv.
