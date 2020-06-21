Could Star Trek: Lower Decks Feature Some Familiar Characters? Here’s What Its Writer Said

Star Trek: Lower Decks might concentrate on the lesser celebrated staff of the common Starfleet starship, however that does not imply there cannot be cameos from huge stars from the franchise. Well-liked characters from different ships may drop by for an episode, and perhaps even make for a canon crossover episode. Plus, there’s the added bonus of solely needing these actors and actresses to look for voice work, which suggests age or schedule availability could also be much less of a problem in making any cameos occur.