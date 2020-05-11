Could Star Wars Rebels Get Another Season After The Clone Wars’ Ending? Here’s What Dave Filoni Has To Say

Depart a Remark
When most followers consider Star Wars and animation, they seemingly consider Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the critically acclaimed collection that premiered again in 2008. The present was abruptly canceled in 2013, however it lately returned and completed out its story with one closing season. However there’s one other animated collection within the franchise followers are additionally hoping to see make a comeback – Star Wars Rebels. Many have questioned if the crew of the Ghost will ever return to the small display and, now, co-creator Dave Filoni has a solution.
Dave Filoni has confirmed that he at the moment has no plans to revive Star Wars Rebels. He believes he was capable of inform an entire story with that collection, although he doesn’t rule out the potential of utilizing a few of these characters once more in some unspecified time in the future:
No. Not likely. I used to be actually pleased with how that collection turned out, and I really feel like we received to inform an entire story there. It was one of many issues that actually drove me to pondering, nicely, it could be nice to have an entire feeling like that for Clone Wars, so now to have each is absolutely nice. I believe that there’s at all times potential for tales that contain the characters from Rebels, which is possibly a greater approach to put it. They’ve all earned their place within the galaxy, so to talk, so I’m positive there’s some extra of them to do.
Some could also be dissatisfied to know that Ezra Bridger, Hera Syndulla and their allies received’t be getting a fifth season, however Dave Filoni’s ideas on utilizing them once more are encouraging. Throughout his interview with Deadline, the producer defined that he likes the concept of leaving some plot factors open to be resolved at one other time. When saying this, he was particularly referring to the story of Sabine Wren and the Darksaber.
Star Wars Rebels initially premiered in 2014 and ran for 4 seasons earlier than ending its run in 2018. The present picks up fourteen years after the occasions of Revenge of the Sith and focuses on a gaggle of rebels who conduct covert missions within the combat towards the Galactic Empire.
Whereas the collection primarily centered on new characters, it additionally introduced in characters from The Clone Wars like Ahsoka Tano, Captain Rex and Noticed Gerrera. Acquainted faces from the Authentic Trilogy, reminiscent of Princess Leia and Lando Calrissian, additionally crossed paths with the crew.
Rebels ended on a (principally) finite be aware however, as Dave Filoni talked about, there are nonetheless issues that may be performed with the characters. And if studies are to be believed, one character’s story could proceed into the live-action collection The Mandalorian. Time will inform if we really see any of them once more, however it wouldn’t be shocking if Filoni has a couple of surprises up his sleeve.
Star Wars Rebels is now accessible to stream on Disney+.
