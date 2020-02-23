Could Supergirl’s Jeremy Jordan Return As A Series Regular?

It’s simply the truth that Winn has at all times been a part of the DNA of the present and when he returns for these couple episodes it actually simply felt pure and regular. The second I stepped on the set it was like I had by no means left and we simply had a blast. I might be very happy to return again and visitor star once more sooner or later. I don’t suppose it would occur this season, sadly, I feel they’re virtually completed filming, however hopefully subsequent season possibly we are able to discover one thing and proceed the journey.