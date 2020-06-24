Could The Flash Movie Actually Set Up Batman Past?

Nonetheless, it doesn’t appear to be a Thomas Wayne Batman look is within the playing cards for The Flash, in keeping with The Wrap reporter Umberto Gonzalez, who dropped the Michael Keaton information. As a substitute, Keaton’s Batman will fill the function of the older Caped Crusader on this Flashpoint adaptation. And simply to be clear, this may not be Keaton enjoying an older model of Ben Affleck’s Batman; he could be reprising the identical Batman we noticed in 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns, a.okay.a. the Burtonverse. The occasions of Batman Perpetually and Batman & Robin (which noticed Val Kilmer and George Clooney enjoying the shadowy hero, respectively) would even be ignored, so we’d be studying what Keaton’s Batman has been as much as since he crossed paths with Catwoman and The Penguin.