Could the giant dragon of the Elden Ring awaken? Let’s hope not, because the game crashes

They get the iconic creature to stand up and act like an enemy, but with consequences for the player experience.

Although more than two months have passed since its expected release, Elden Ring still houses many secrets. Part of them are hidden in the currently inaccessible Colosseums, which points to a possible DLC that could take us back in time. Beyond this, there are users who explore mysteries in places that they have nothing to hidewhich gives us situations that border on the comical.

The modder Zulie the Witch has been investigating the models of some enemies, putting special emphasis on those groups of NPCs that have different sizes. In this come the jars, whose forms start from small versions and even a gigantic format called big jar, located outside one of the Colosseums. To give another example, you will also remember the ancient dragon Greyollwhich does not move from its position at any time.

Well, it seems that From Software has managed to create different sizes of the same enemy based on the recurring method of reuse. Thus, Zulie the Witch has been able to activate some game files that unlock the Great Jar and the dragon Greyoll, allowing them to act as two more enemies. Of course, without losing its gigantic shape.

Does this give us glorious battles? quite the opposite. On the one hand, the Big Jar attacks they do no harm to the player, while Greyoll is so big that his animations are constantly snapping. Of course, these characters are not made to fight against users, but they are still extra curiosities in the technical universe of Elden Ring.

And it is that the details of the latest From Software game allow us to constantly make discoveries, which has led to a wave of inspiration beyond the video game. In this sense, players have begun to create your own projects and that is why we can now enjoy a version of Elden Ring for Game Boy or immerse ourselves fully in the lore of Berserk with two mods that serve as a tribute to the manganime.

