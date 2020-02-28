Could The Invisible Man Get A Sequel? Here’s What The Director Told Us

Go away a Remark
After the unique strategy to the Darkish Universe collapsed following the poor efficiency of The Mummy, Common Photos determined that future films starring its notorious monsters could be standalone tales moderately than exist as a part of an interconnected narrative. Consequently, whereas The Invisible Man was initially presupposed to star Johnny Depp because the eponymous character, the challenge was closely retooled, with Noticed co-creator Leigh Whannell being tapped to put in writing and direct.
Quick-forward to at this time, The Invisible Man is lastly out and has earned numerous constructive reactions. We’ll have to attend and see the way it does on the field workplace this weekend, however given the way it’s been obtained, it wouldn’t be illogical to imagine that sequel discussions are already going down. Here’s what Leigh Whannell needed to say about if an Invisible Man 2 might occur throughout his latest look on the ReelBlend podcast:
Perhaps. I’m so superstitious about films that I block out any ideas of the sequel. I determine the time I’m allowed to consider sequels or any continuation of the story is after the unique movie’s come out and the world at giant has determined what they make of it. As a result of I really feel like there’d be nothing extra deflating than planning a sequel in your thoughts, just for the unique movie to stomach flop. After which you’re like ‘Effectively there goes all these plans.’ So I attempt to block it out, squash it down, by no means consider it. You’ll should ask me that one in just a few month’s time.
I can’t blame Leigh Whannell for feeling superstitious. Too typically there have been instances the place a film lays the groundwork for a sequel, nevertheless it finally ends up underperforming and the studio decides to not transfer ahead with a follow-up. This occurs fairly a bit on TV too, with each brand-new and veteran reveals ending their seasons on cliffhangers, just for the community to cancel them.
So as a substitute, Leigh Whannell put aside any ideas of an Invisible Man sequel whereas making The Invisible Man, and it appears like he’ll maintain doing so whereas it’s enjoying on the massive display screen. As indicated by his final remark, somebody might want to test in with him after The Invisible Man finishes its theatrical run to see what he thinks in regards to the prospects of Invisible Man 2.
You’ll be able to hearken to ReelBlend’s full interview with Leigh Whannell about The Invisible Man and different matters under.
It’s value noting that whereas there’s no phrase on an Invisible Man sequel simply but, Common does have a separate Invisible challenge within the works. It was reported final November that Elizabeth Banks will direct, produce and star in The Invisible Girl, which will likely be primarily based on her personal authentic story pitch. The tone of this new model of The Invisible Girl has been reportedly described as “Thelma & Louise meets American Psycho.”
The Invisible Man stars Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia Kass, who manages to flee an abusive relationship with Oliver Jackson-Cohen’s Adrian Griffin, solely to inherit his fortune after he commits suicide. Nonetheless, Cecilia quickly suspects that not solely did Adrian faux his dying, however that she’s being stalked by somebody no person can see. The forged additionally contains Ardis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer and Michael Dorman, amongst others.
