Could The Invisible Man Get A Sequel? Here’s What The Director Told Us

Perhaps. I’m so superstitious about films that I block out any ideas of the sequel. I determine the time I’m allowed to consider sequels or any continuation of the story is after the unique movie’s come out and the world at giant has determined what they make of it. As a result of I really feel like there’d be nothing extra deflating than planning a sequel in your thoughts, just for the unique movie to stomach flop. After which you’re like ‘Effectively there goes all these plans.’ So I attempt to block it out, squash it down, by no means consider it. You’ll should ask me that one in just a few month’s time.