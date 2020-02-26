Could The Mandalorian Include A Major Star Wars: The Clone Wars Character?

Depart a Remark
New Star Wars content material is again on Disney+ with The Clone Wars to fill the void left by the tip of The Mandalorian Season 1, though the reveals are fairly totally different. Not solely is The Clone Wars animated and 7 seasons in to inform the tales of the prequel period, however the finish of The Clone Wars is coming far prior to post-original trilogy Mandalorian. That mentioned, there’s all the time the potential of characters from previous Star Wars tales turning up on The Mandalorian; why not the Clone Wars character Rex?
Towards all odds, Captain Rex survived the Clone Wars, greater than a decade in exile, the occasions of Star Wars Rebels, and the unique trilogy. At this level, it could nearly really feel mistaken if Rex did not flip up in The Mandalorian, when he moderately might nonetheless be alive! Primarily based on the timeline of The Mandalorian choosing up 5 years after Return of the Jedi and Rex surviving the Battle of Endor, he might be alive to look on The Mandalorian. However ought to he seem?
Dee Bradley Baker, who voices all the clones of The Clone Wars together with the fan-favorite Rex, spoke with CinemaBlend about all issues Star Wars. After I requested if The Mandalorian ought to be subsequent for Rex after Clone Wars and Rebels, Baker mentioned this:
Let me see now! Answering such questions are for various minds on the artistic meals chain than mine, however would not that be fantastic! [laughs] Would not it’s fantastic! I am unsure that it is necessary. I feel The Mandalorian, they’re doing fairly good, they’re doing implausible with what they’ve introduced and the thrill they’ve generated within the fanbase, that they’ve ignited. And it is tremendous! They’ll layer in characters from the remainder of the Star Wars narrative if they need, however definitely not essential. They have a very sturdy universe and a robust fashion in The Mandalorian that these decisions can be found. That is as much as Jon Favreau and [Dave] Filoni and the nice people at Disney. And I can not wait to see what they’re gonna do on that, as a result of I could not get sufficient of The Mandalorian. I liked it.
On the one hand, Dee Bradley Baker said that it could be “fantastic” for Rex to show up on The Mandalorian, and there are undoubtedly loads of Star Wars TV followers who agree. However, he raised the purpose that The Mandalorian is doing simply tremendous with out together with characters from the prevailing films and TV reveals.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Resistance, and Star Wars Rebels (to a lesser extent) all included acquainted Star Wars faces (albeit animated). The Mandalorian rapidly turned successful with fully unique characters, and the galaxy far, far-off is a giant place. Each strategies work, and The Mandalorian will certainly stay nice whether or not or not Rex makes his live-action debut.
However will it occur? The first season of The Mandalorian already led to some hypothesis of a sure Clone Wars bounty hunter showing, though Bob Fett himself was dominated out by govt producer Jon Favreau forward of the collection premiere.
The Season 1 cliffhanger with Moff Gideon’s Darksaber reveal connects to Clone Wars and Rebels, nonetheless, and Dave Filoni of Clone Wars, Rebels, and Mandalorian hasn’t shut down hope for characters from the bigger Star Wars saga turning up. Filoni additionally defined IG-11 was used for Mandalorian Season 1 versus IG-88 as a result of he prefers to create new characters; since Rex is technically a brand new character he and the Clone Wars group created, he might completely nonetheless flip up, proper?
Solely time will inform. What’s secure to say at this level is that Dee Bradley Baker is a Mandalorian fan whether or not or not Rex turns up throughout Mando and Child Yoda’s adventures. Fortuitously, neither Baker nor the fandom at massive must wait years and years for extra Mandalorian. Season 2 will debut on Disney+ in October 2020.
Add Comment