Could The Snyder Cut Lead To Justice League 2 And Extra?

Could A Zack Snyder-Influenced Justice League 2 Get The Inexperienced Gentle?

Whereas the prospect of seeing Zack Snyder’s Justice League trilogy be totally realized is clearly attractive to quite a lot of followers, there are a number of obstacles in the way in which. For one factor, the DCEU isn’t as involved with MCU-style interconnectivity amongst its films anymore, and whereas it’s one factor to spend tens of hundreds of thousands of {dollars} to finish a film that already went via principal images, the studio could not comfy but transferring ahead with any full-fledged follow-ups. Plus, along with ending Military of the Lifeless, Snyder additionally plans to sort out a movie adaptation of The Fountainhead, so even when he wished to leap again into the DCEU fray past ending his Justice League minimize, it might be some time earlier than he’d have the option to take action.