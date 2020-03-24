Could The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes Movie Include Michonne? Here’s What Scott Gimple Said

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the newest episode of The Walking Lifeless. If you have not seen Michonne’s final episode, look away!
AMC’s The Walking Lifeless is at the moment within the midst of its whopping tenth season on the air, and is exhibiting no indicators of slowing down. The zombie apocalypse has been made into two spinoffs, and there is additionally an upcoming film for Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes that is heading to theaters. The most up-to-date episode “What We Change into” was the ultimate episode that includes Danai Gurira as Michonne, however might she find yourself showing within the creating Walking Lifeless film?
When Andrew Lincoln departed The Walking Lifeless after 9 seasons, it was unclear if the present would get better. However the apocalyptic drama did simply that, shifting ahead with a time bounce. Michonne solely simply exited herself, particularly in seek for Rick. It appears logical that Danai Gurira may star alongside Andrew Lincoln within the upcoming film, and Walking Lifeless boss Scott Gimple not too long ago spoke to that chance, saying:
With the movies, we undoubtedly have plans. However even past the present plans, I’ve some ambitions. I really like her and Rick collectively, however I really like seeing her because the pure lead on her personal, too. It simply so occurs that there is numerous story terrain to cowl. However you are proper: it is ambitions. Proper now, the plans need to do with the function movie.
How delightfully cryptic. It seems to be like The Walking Lifeless has been plans for its film, in addition to Michonne herself. However the followers would little doubt like to see her reunite together with her associate, earlier than ultimately touring again house to Judith. After all, that’ll probably be a very long time coming.
Scott Gimple’s feedback to THR do not give any concrete particulars about Michonne’s future, however they will nonetheless probably make followers of the franchise very completely satisfied. Whereas The Walking Lifeless has lived completely on the web page and small display, the zombie apocalypse will head to theaters for Rick Grimes’ film. Danai Gurira has turn out to be a film star in her personal proper as Okoye within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so she looks as if an asset to convey to the movie forged.
Whereas Michonne looks as if an apparent alternative to affix The Walking Lifeless film after her final episode, Scott Gimple additionally identified that the character is dynamic sufficient to steer her personal undertaking. However Danai Gurira’s sword wielding survivor left the present in seek for her associate, and the daddy of her youngsters. We’ll simply have to attend and see.
In the identical interview, Scott Gimple supplied an replace on the standing of the Rick Grimes film, saying:
That is completely within the writing section, the cellphone name section and the dialogue section. We have been fine-tuning that and enjoying round with it for some time. That is the place we’re at now. We had been in a stage that simply required last drafts and rooms.
That is definitely thrilling. It seems to be just like the script for The Walking Lifeless film is lastly coming collectively. There is not any indication of when the mysterious film might begin filming, and it does not have a launch date but. Though with varied initiatives being pushed again over considerations for the COVID-19 pandemic, it could be onerous to get a slot in theaters for the following 12 months or so.
The Walking Lifeless airs Sundays on AMC. Within the meantime, take a look at our 2020 launch listing to plan your subsequent journey to the films.
