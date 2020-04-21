Could Trump delay the 2020 US election due to coronavirus? – video explainer

Tuesday, three November is the date set through federal govt for the 2020 US presidential elections, nonetheless amid the pandemic this has been referred to as into question.

The usa has the enviornment’s very best alternative of coronavirus-related deaths, with many states struggling to comprise the outbreak; primary contests had been disrupted, conventions behind schedule and the 2 candidates, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, have every been averted from conserving rallies.

Might Trump delay the vote, and if this is the case what would that suggest for 2021? The Father or mom’s Adam Gabbatt explains

Who’re the 2020 candidates?

2020: a straightforward data

