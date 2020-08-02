Could Twilight Be Recut For Midnight Sun To Make a Movie From Edward Cullen’s Perspective?

Go away a Remark
It’s type of exhausting to think about the Twilight franchise with out the celebrities that helped propel it to international fame. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are Edward Cullen and Bella Swan to thousands and thousands of followers around the globe, and picturing anybody else in these roles is troublesome. That will current a drawback for the makers of Midnight Sun. Nevertheless, a director has some ideas about whether or not or not the unique movies may very well be recut to make some film magic occur.
Catherine Hardwicke directed the primary movie within the five-part Twilight franchise. After it hit theaters in 2008 and have become a worldwide sensation, the film’s stars grew to become family names. It’s been a whereas for the reason that movie sequence got here to an finish, however Twilight has been making headlines once more forward of the discharge of Stephenie Meyer’s fifth e book within the sequence, Midnight Sun. It’s mainly Twilight Redux — a retelling of the occasions of the primary e book from the vampire Edward Cullen’s perspective.
A sixth movie primarily based on the brand new e book has already been greenlit, however some followers are scratching their heads making an attempt to determine how that can work. One concept that’s been floated can be to re-edit the unique Twilight footage to make it appear as if Edward is the protagonist. For her half, Catherine Hardwicke informed Leisure Tonight that she may positively see the worth in viewing the story from a totally different perspective:
We did keep a lot extra in Bella’s head. [But it] can be enjoyable. It will be fascinating.
The query, actually, is whether or not followers can be up for one thing like that. Additionally, whether or not there’s even sufficient Cullen-centric footage from the Twilight shoot for it to work. (The reply might be no, however something is feasible.)
In fact, in the event that they don’t take this method, it means we’re possible taking a look at a new period for Twilight — one that can introduce us to a new model of Edward and Bella. Catherine Hardwicke identified that each Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are fairly busy lately. Plus, there’s the truth that each actors have made it fairly clear they’re prepared to maneuver on from the franchise.
Although Robert Pattinson has defended Twilight in some respects, not too long ago stating it’s “weirder” than it will get credit score for, his irritation with the entire franchise is, to say the least, storied. So even when he wasn’t busy donning a batsuit proper now, it appears unlikely he’d be prepared to provide the position of Edward one other go.
In a method, that may be liberating for whoever takes the helm for the Midnight Sun film. It’s a little bit of a clear slate — a approach to revive the franchise with a new perspective. So whereas we’d miss seeing Robert Pattinson glowing within the daylight, the chances for a new period of Edward Cullen are limitless.
