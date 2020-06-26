‘Council of Dads’ Canceled After One Season at NBC – Variety

The “Council of Dads” won’t be re-convening for a second season.

A supply has confirmed to Variety that NBC has canceled the one-hour drama. Information of the cancelation comes because the collection is about to air its ninth episode.

“Council of Dads” tells the story of an prolonged household which types when Scott, a loving father of 4, has his total life’s plan thrown into upheaval by a most cancers prognosis [and] calls on a couple of of his closest allies to step in as back-up dads for each stage of his rising household’s life.

The trusted group of function fashions Scott has assembled to assist his household embody his oldest pal Anthony (Clive Standen), his AA sponsor Larry (Michael O’Neill) and his surgeon and spouse’s (Sarah Wayne Callies) greatest pal Oliver (J. August Richards). The three males conform to commit themselves to supporting and guiding Scott’s household by means of “all of the triumphs and challenges life has to supply — simply in case he ever can’t be there to take action himself.

“Council of Dads” is written and government produced by Tony Phelan and Joan Rater. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed additionally government produce. The present is produced by Common Tv in affiliation with Jerry Bruckheimer Tv and Midwest Livestock Productions. James Oh and Bruce Feiler function producers.

The collection additionally stars Tom Everett Scott, Blue Chapman, Emjay Anthony, Michele Weaver, Thalia Tran, and Steven Silver.

Up to now, the collection is averaging a 0.four score in the important thing 18-49 demographic, and a pair of.eight million Reside+Similar Day viewers.