Countdown: the 2022 Paris Motor Show begins tomorrow

The Mondial de l’auto 2022 is the return of the major international exhibitions to Europe after the pandemic

After two consecutive cancellations caused by the pandemic, finally one of the most renowned international automobile exhibitions reopens its doors from this Monday, October 17. Its about Paris Motor Show 2022better known as the Paris salon.

After 124 years since the first edition, this will not be just another exhibition. It will be very special for having had to wait three years since the last time the gate of versailles was opened for the automobile industry, but also because it was probably the first edition in which change the traditional format of international salons, less static, more immersive and experientialas announced by its organizers.

French brands will be the main protagonists. The electric Renault 5 will be at the center of the scene

Nor will it be a conventional sample because of the content. three big themes They will be the axes on which the brands and their models and projects revolve: electrification, hydrogen and hyperconnectivity.

As for the manufacturers, the French promise to monopolize all eyes, but they are not the only ones. Since EU electrical novelties will arrive, but there will also be a big deployment from Chinasince several brands will take advantage of the event to show themselves to the general European public.

In alphabetical order, this is the main menu production cars and concept cars that the public will be able to appreciate Tuesday 18 and Sunday 23 Octoberand that there will be an “appetizer” this Monday 17 as an exclusive day for the international press.

The Alpine Alpenglow Concept is the faithful exponent of a car of the future that, in addition to technology, bets on hydrogen

Alpine

The sports brand Renault will present the most extreme of its models, called A110 R. A two-seater powered by a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder engine that delivers 300 CV of power, with a style very identified with the car of formula 1 of the gala brand.

But beyond the sports car, Alpine It will present a very innovative and striking concept, both from its design and its technology. Its about Alpenglow Concepta vehicle that combines competition with the road, with a single position for the driver and, fundamentally, powered by hydrogen.

ByD is one of the great Chinese brands that will come to Paris to show themselves to the great European public

ByD

The Chinese brand enters Paris to conquer a very selective public, which preferably consumes vehicles from its own country. The challenge for these brands that arrive from Asia is doubly great because in addition to fighting against European resistance, they do so with vehicles 100% electric. They will present 3 models, one sedan and two SUVs of different segment, C and D.

Another French concept car is the DS E-Tense Performance

DS

Premium car brand Stellarwill take the post of representing something of the spirit of the great absentee of this edition, Citroëna brand from which it was detached in 2014. They will present the new face of the DS7the DS3 E-Tensethe DS9 and show the new DS4 E-Tense. But surely the most attractive will be in the concept car DS E- Tense Performancea completely electric futuristic car, which exceeds 800 CV of power, and which comes to trace the new lines of the brand for the future.

Great Wall brings two very different products, one of them is this Ora Cat, which emulates a Chinese version of a VW Beetle

Great Wall

The other great Chinese brand that is presented in the French capital will have a very varied offer. From one end of the market to the other and from one type of propulsion to another as well. The Time Cat it is a small urban vehicle 100% electric with reminiscences of VW Beetle, which has even generated controversy at the industrial level. At the other extreme, the Coffee 01 it’s a luxury suv It will have plug-in hybrid motorization.

A French start up will present this model also based on hydrogen called Hopium Machina

Hopium

This French brand has developed a prototype completely based on the hydrogen as a means of propulsion by means of the self-developed fuel cell system. promise 500 CV power and range 1.000 km with a single charge. The car, with elegant and sober lines, is called Hopium Machina.

Jeep returns to the European market through its latest launch called Avenger, which will have a 100% electric option and will be manufactured in the old continent

Jeep

The North American brand has decided to enter Europe and the perfect excuse is the electrification of its first model. But it will not be a vehicle already known, but the new Avengerand compact suv which is shorter than Renagadeand that it will also have gasoline engine options, although with the intention of leaving only the electric version in the short term.

The Peugeot 408 returns in the form of a fully electric crossover. It will be another of the great attractions of local manufacturers

Peugeot

The nuevo 408 will be the star of the mark of the lion in the World car 2022. It’s an all-new crossover, with remarkable ground clearance and the premise of moving toward 100% electric. They will also be e-308 and the e-208both with improvements in autonomy and power.

The great novelty that still brings a lot of mystery is the return of the Renault 4 in an electric version and a more voluminous format

Renault

Probably the brand that gets the most attention at this event is Renault. The road to electrification has been successfully expressed with the Megane e-Techyou will have two eagerly awaited announcements: the renault 5 electric and the renewed R4also electric, with a lot of identity of the original model, but with new dimensions and features that will make it go up a step with respect to the consumer of that original car born more than 50 years ago.

From Vietnam comes the Vinfast brand, with Premium models also fully electric

Vinfast

The short V represents the origin. This brand comes to Europe from Vietnam. Three years after that first appearance in the gate of versaillesthe premium Asian electric car brand, will present 4 models simultaneously, two designed in conjunction with Torino Design and two others with the assistance of Pininfarina. All of them will be SUVs and will occupy segments from C to E, as if to cover the need that the European customer may have. The italian inspiration It can be a great contribution to penetrate such a demanding market.

There will be other types of mobility proposals as well. Mobilizepartner of Renault in personal mobility solutions, will present its version Limo for luxury rental cars, but also the small proposals of the Solo and the Duotwo urban vehicles ideal for moving around large cities through electricity.

The City Transformer will be one of the attractions of the new wave of personal mobility that is spreading throughout the European continent

They will also be present Microlino y City Transformer. The first, a car very similar to the BMW Isetta from the 1960s, and the second, a two-passenger car that can change width for traffic in small spaces such as those proposed by the transit of cities with the highest concentration of automobiles.

But without a doubt, the great novelties will be conceptual. Since the last Paris Motor Show in 2018the world of personal mobility completely changed. And although many brands are missing from the French event, there will be many new features to learn about in depth.

