Counter Strike: Global Offensive removes bots from competitive modes

Despite the years, Counter Strike: Global Offensive It remains one of the most played titles on PC today. So it’s no wonder Valve continues to support the game on an ongoing basis. For example, with the update that has just been released and which introduces important changes to the experience.

To the extent that Competitive and Wingman mode bots. And that means that if a teammate leaves or is eliminated in such a game, there will be no AI to make up for that absence. Keep reading and we will tell you all the details.

The information, which has been echoed by PCGamesN, has come through a post on the game’s official blog (where you can see the rest of the minor changes). Additionally, a short summary has also been shared via Twitter. This is what the message said:

“Today’s release notes are out. Among other things, bots are no longer awarded to teams in competitive matches.”.

On the other hand, if you look at the patch notes, it is specified that if an entire team leaves a game, then the entire team will be replaced by a single bot. Only that bot will be easy for the remaining players to take out.

It is still too early to see how these changes affect the competitiveness of Counter Strike. But by now there are already many popular players of the game who have spoken about it. For example, the popular YouTuber Anomaly, which ensures that many fans would have preferred “more control over bots, being able to make bots drop weapons, and […] more complex commands. “.

And you? Do you regularly play CSGO? Tell us what you think of the changes. We read you carefully.