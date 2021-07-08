Countercultural filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. dies at age 85

FILE – Actor Robert Downey Jr., left, and his father Robert Downey Sr. arriving on Might 8, 2008 at Time’s 100 Maximum Influential Other folks within the Global Gala in New York. Downey Sr., the veteran countercultural filmmaker, actor and father of celebrity Robert Downey Jr., has died. He used to be 85. Downey Jr. wrote on Instagram that his father gave up the ghost overdue in his sleep at house in New York on Tuesday. He had suffered from Parkinson’s illness for greater than 5 years. (AP Picture/Evan Agostini, Report)

Robert Downey Sr., the veteran countercultural filmmaker, actor and father of celebrity Robert Downey Jr., has died. He used to be 85.

Downey Jr. wrote on Instagram that his father gave up the ghost overdue in his sleep at house in New York on Tuesday. He had suffered from Parkinson’s illness for over 5 years.

“He used to be a real maverick filmmaker and remained remarkably constructive right through,” Downey Jr. wrote. “Consistent with my stepmother’s calculations, they’d been luckily married for just a little over 2,000 years.”

Downey used to be a Hollywood journeyman who made a reputation for himself with radical, anti-establishment motion pictures, such because the low-budget promoting satire “Putney Swope” on Madison Street and the Western Jesus parable “Greaser’s Palace” starring Allan Arbus. His son, Robert Downey Jr., daughter Allyson Downey and primary spouse Elsie Downey additionally seemed in “Greaser’s Palace.”

He additionally starred in motion pictures, enjoying Thomas Bateman in “To Are living and Die in LA”, the studio supervisor in “Boogie Nights” and the display director in “Magnolia”.

Born in New York Town in 1936 as Robert Elias Jr., he later modified his ultimate identify to Downey – his stepfather’s identify – to enlist early within the army. After the military, he got here into touch with movie accidentally whilst residing in New York along with his sister.

The ultimate movie he directed used to be the 2005 documentary Rittenhouse Sq., a couple of small park in Philadelphia.

The elder Downey may be survived by way of his spouse, bestselling creator Rosemary Rogers.

