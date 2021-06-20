Counting of votes can get started once more in West Bengal, BJP will cross to court docket! TMC is the explanation

Kolkata: A stir has began in West Bengal. BJP would possibly quickly take a choice whether or not to way the court docket for re-counting of votes the place it has misplaced by way of a lesser margin than TMC. BJP desires votes in lots of puts to be recounted. BJP unit president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday mentioned the birthday celebration used to be mulling over choices to the court docket to request for recounting in the ones seats the place the BJP used to be defeated by way of a slender margin of votes within the not too long ago concluded meeting elections. Additionally Learn – UP: BJP appointed MLC AK Sharma, with reference to PM Modi, because the state vice-president, additionally appointed two secretaries

Dilip Ghosh advised journalists in Murshidabad, 'We're discussing this factor with our attorneys.' Not too long ago, Trinamool Congress (TMC) had filed a petition within the Calcutta Prime Court docket, inquiring for recounting of votes in 5 seats together with Nandigram.

Trinamool Congress misplaced those seats by way of a slender margin. After this, now this commentary of Ghosh has come to the fore. In Nandigram seat, birthday celebration leader Mamata Banerjee misplaced the election by way of a 1956 vote to her former best friend BJP candidate Shubhendu Adhikari.