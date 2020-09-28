Countries must take their resolutions seriously to fight climate change: India

New York: India on Monday stressed the need to ensure that countries should take their resolve seriously to fight climate change. India’s permanent representative in the United Nations, T.S. Trimurti said that India is playing its role in fighting climate change and is working with the spirit of South-South cooperation. He said, “We must immediately understand the reality of climate change and ensure that countries take their resolutions seriously and fulfill their commitments and contributions in fighting climate change.” Also Read – President approves controversial agricultural bills, Akali Dal said – black day is for India

He said, "India is playing its role in fighting climate change and is working with the spirit of South-South cooperation." Gave a "historical" address. It was inaugurated by Palau President Thomas Remengesau.

India partnered with Palau to build this facility. Trimurti said that India is committed to dealing with the effects of climate change and will continue to support Palau in achieving its goals through necessary development and technical cooperation. 7-8 December 2020. Ocean conference is going to be held in Palau.

