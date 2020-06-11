Country Group Lady Antebellum Drops ‘Antebellum’ From Name – Variety

Lady Antebellum, one of the vital profitable teams in nation music, introduced Thursday that it’s dropping the phrase “antebellum” from its identify “after a lot private reflection, band dialogue, prayer and lots of trustworthy discussions with a few of our closes pals and colleagues.”

The trio will henceforth be referred to as Lady A, the nickname most followers and colleagues have used nearly from the beginning.

The trio says it’s “regretful and embarrassed” to not have taken associations with the slavery period under consideration when selecting the identify a decade and a half in the past.

Traditionally there had been little public strain on the group to drop or modify the identify, nevertheless it had quietly come up as a subject of dialogue and generally concern in nation music circles for years.

“Pricey followers,” the group wrote in a public letter, “we have now strived for our music to be a refuge… inclusive of all. we’ve watched and listened greater than ever these previous few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened broad to the injustices, inequality and biases black ladies and men have all the time confronted and proceed to face day by day. Now, blindspots we didn’t even know existed have been revealed.

“After a lot private reflection, band dialogue, prayer and lots of trustworthy discussions with a few of our closes pals and colleagues,” the assertion continued, “we have now determined to drop the phrase ‘antebellum’ from our identify and transfer ahead as Lady A, the nickname our followers gave us nearly from the beginning.

“After we set out collectively nearly 14 years in the past, we named our band after the Southern ‘antebellum’ model house the place we took our first photographs. As musicians, it reminded us of all of the music born within the South that influenced us… Southern rock, blues, R&B, gospel, and naturally nation. However we’re regretful and embarrassed to say that we didn’t consider the associations that crush this phrase referring to the interval of historical past earlier than the Civil Conflict, which incorporates slavery. We’re deeply sorry for the harm this has precipitated and for anybody who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued. Inflicting ache was by no means our hearts’ intention, nevertheless it doesn’t change the truth that certainly, it did simply that. So as we speak, we converse up and make a change. We hope you’ll dig in and be part of us.”

“We perceive that lots of you could ask the query, ‘Why have you ever not made this alteration till now?’ The reply is that we will make no excuse for our lateness to this realization. What we will do is acknowledge it, flip from it and take motion.”

The assertion continued with a promise to “search the components of our hearts that want pruning” and to make a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative.

Among the many first to reply on Twitter was Mickey Guyton, probably the most distinguished Black feminine singer in nation, who replied with a collection of hearts.

Different names or symbols related to Southern heritage that are also related to slavery have come below hearth within the wake of the nationwide protests following George Floyd’s loss of life, with NASCAR making the choice — a seismic one, in that world — to ban Accomplice flag imagery from its occasions.

Whereas some teams with a rowdier picture or viewers would possibly face some blowback from followers within the South for backing off a reputation or picture that’s beloved by many within the area, Lady A is unlikely to face that sort of backlash, for the reason that trio has all the time maintained a gentler angle and has a fan base that’s more likely to assist the transfer.

Lady Antebellum is greatest identified amongst non-country followers for its pop-crossover smash “Want You Now,” which received file of the yr and tune of the yr on the 2011 Grammys.