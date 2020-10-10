Country Music Gets a Gay-Themed Show With Apple Music’s ‘Proud Radio’

Country music has by no means been the primary style that most individuals would consider once they contemplate codecs that will be overtly pleased with Delight, because it had been. However the music has at all times had a important homosexual fan base, on high of the various LGBTQ execs filling the places of work of Music Row and the… effectively, far lesser percentages of overtly homosexual artists within the discipline. The soar from C&W to C&Q not appears such a huge one, with mainstream acceptance of nation’s homosexual viewers, artists and tradition coming to bloom in a historic approach within the first radio program of notice dedicated to that intersection: Apple Music Country’s new present “Proud Radio With Hunter Kelly.”

The second two-hour episode airs Sunday night time on the two-month-old Apple Music Country station at 7 p.m. ET/4 PT (or 6-8 on Nashville Central Time). Apple, which commissioned the month-to-month present as a part of a platform-wide Proud Radio initiative, can be making Sunday’s installment out there on demand to subscribers from Sunday morning on in honor of Nationwide Coming Out Day. The brand new present has an interesting, knowledgeable and firmly-embedded-in-Nashville host in Kelly, a 15-year broadcasting veteran whose voice is acquainted to nation followers by means of his interviews on syndicated and community broadcasts; fellow nation journalists know him as one of many figures in nation awards press rooms whose questions are most warmly greeted by the celebs.

“Proud Radio” has two visitors every episode, one well-established, one an up-and-comer within the “rainbow highlight” slot. After a September premiere that had Brandy Clark and Brandon Stansell filling these veteran/upstart slots, the October episode options compelling and emotional interviews with Waylon Payne — the son of nation music royalty, whose “Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me” was launched to vital acclaim final month — and rising Americana favourite Jaime Wyatt, who discusses her more moderen coming-out expertise. Surrounding these reflective segments are playful playlists that blend LGBTQ artists and straight allies … plus the occasional retro camp traditional, as Kelly has a good reminiscence for the distant period when nation superstars submitted themselves to disco remixes.

Selection spoke with Kelly about his ground-breaking present within the run-up to Sunday night time’s new episode, which may be heard right here.

VARIETY: You need to really feel as a lot as anybody that a homosexual nation present is unprecedented territory. Possibly somebody did one on a tiny public radio station someplace, however so far as we all know, anyway…

KELLY: I’ve recognized Michael Bryan, who heads up Apple Music Country, for a very long time, and when he approached me with doing “Proud Radio” for nation, it was a chance that I actually didn’t even assume was doable — actually form of past a dream. However I may see (openness) taking place within the format total. Being within the viewers on the CMA Awards final November and seeing Lil Nas X win a CMA Award as an out Black homosexual man, after which seeing Brandi Carlile within the viewers, I actually felt like one thing was shifting in that second. So to now have this present, it does feels historic and unprecedented — however it additionally looks like a subsequent step that is sensible for the format.

You’ve most likely confronted the query: Is there actually sufficient of a homosexual/nation intersection to fill two hours each month, indefinitely?

I felt the identical factor. However in case you listened to the primary episode, I went again and wished to spotlight key moments of LGBTQ illustration in nation music alongside the way in which. So it began off with Kacey Musgraves’ “Comply with Your Arrow,” and later we performed Reba McEntire’s dance remix of “You Preserve Me Hangin’ On,” which was a dance chart hit again within the day. As a result of I believed, effectively, I’ll have allies on the present as visitors, and play them all through, too. However what I came upon was that there was a lot nice music being made by LGBTQ nation artists on the market that I didn’t even know existed.

I had Brandy Clark on the primary episode, and naturally I knew her; folks like Brandy and Orville Peck being out are form of the folks that I might say are the tentpoles. However there’s a lot extra on the market in these little pockets of queer nation occurring everywhere in the nation. There’s a Homosexual Ole Opry scene out of Brooklyn with Karen & the Sorrows and Paisley Fields, who I’m taking part in on this subsequent episode. Additionally, there’s a nice web site by a man from California named Dale (Henry Geist) known as countryqueer.com that’s form of been a bible for me. We begin this subsequent episode with a man right here in Nashville named John Tucker, a 23-year-old Black man whose music “Trip” is getting steam on R&B playlists however sounds to me like one thing that Dan + Shay or Kelsea Ballerini may soar on very simply. There may be a little bit of dipping into the Americana world, as a result of I believe the Americana world has been way more open to LGBTQ artists than mainstream nation. However there are additionally artists like guys right here in Nashville named Chris Housman and Cameron Hawthorn which can be really making music for mainstream nation as effectively. It’s simply nice to see the variety of the artists which can be additionally queer artists: Every part from hardcore folks to business pop-country is all there, and the standard stage of the music that’s been made is exceeding my expectations a lot that I’m actually excited to present it this platform. So my hope is that there shall be artist discovery occurring in addition to a celebration of the individuals who have damaged down the obstacles earlier than.

Are you able to discuss what it’s like interviewing Brandy Clark and Waylon Payne for an viewers that already is aware of the place they’re coming from? A number of journalists might have felt hamstrung in interviewing them, as a result of perhaps they really feel nervous not figuring out how a lot the artists wish to discover these areas, even when the artists aren’t as timid as they think about. Do you’re feeling such as you had been capable of do deeper dives?

I’ve recognized Brandy for a very long time and been interviewing her since her (debut) album “12 Tales” got here out. I felt with this (third) document, “Your Life Is a File,” that she was extra trustworthy than she’d ever been in her writing earlier than, so far as drawing from her private life; it felt like a shift with how she was being open about “Okay, I used to be in a 14-year relationship that ended, and that is a breakup document.” I did one other interview along with her on this album (for a totally different outlet), and it was totally different as a result of it wasn’t geared towards a queer viewers. I imply, everyone is welcome to take heed to Proud Radio, however the factor that makes us totally different is that we’re entering into already with that on the desk. So we had been capable of get to the meat of the difficulty or speak extra in-depth about: “What was the factor in nation music that made you assume, ‘Okay, I’ve acquired a approach ahead right here, being out?’” It was nice for each of us as a result of we had been capable of begin at a place of not having to consider, “Oh, we’ve acquired to incorporate, like, how does this relate to straight folks?” We texted afterward and she or he was very enthusiastic about this present. You already know, we’re additionally trying on the folks arising after us. I believe Brandy Clark being out from the start is a huge deal, and so now that she’s capable of speak extra overtly and actually about her life, that’s a great point.

With Waylon, there was a listening occasion at his producer’s studio final 12 months for his new album. And it was a revelation for me to listen to Waylon singing male pronouns in his love songs. There was an album that got here out not too long ago by Ben Platt, the Broadway star, known as “Sing to Me As a substitute,” and he was singing about his expertise overtly as a homosexual man. The Ben Platt document actually made a huge impression on me, as a result of I didn’t should do any form of psychological gymnastics of, like, “Nicely, he’s singing it to a lady, however then I might sing it to a man.” I had that very same form of feeling with Waylon’s document, in that I simply realized, in listening to all these songs by heterosexual artists, I’ve at all times needed to do these twists of “Nicely, that is the way it will apply to me.” Not having to try this was a luxurious I didn’t know I used to be lacking out on. So I wished to write down about Waylon’s document simply because, being within the nation/Americana area, it was actually groundbreaking in overtly being about a relationship between two males — by no means dreaming that, months later, I might have this present on Apple Music to speak with him about this document.

Waylon’s coming-out expertise is way in his previous, however one thing that was traumatic on the time, as a result of he was disowned for a time by members of his well-known household. That contrasts with Jaime Wyatt, who has not at all times been out all through her younger profession — perhaps not even to herself, since she talks about having been married to a man. These are some heavy conversations.

With this present, I’m excited to not shrink back from these tales of what it’s wish to wrestle along with your sexuality, and what it’s like to seek out the braveness to say, “Hey, I’m going to come back into this area within the nation music space that isn’t like essentially the most welcoming spot in all of popular culture.” However we do additionally wish to simply be capable to have enjoyable and luxuriate in music. It’s all of these issues coming collectively for me.

On the primary episode you additionally talked about listening to Reba’s dance remix of “You Preserve Me Hangin’ On” whenever you had been a teenager and loving that. Was that a starting of any type for you and your love of the nation divas?

Nicely, my love of the Judds goes again to essentially childhood. Singing “Mama, He’s Loopy” was one of many first songs that I ever knew. With Reba, the primary music that I actually acquired into with Reba was when my cousins had a cassette of the album “Rumor Has It,” which was “Fancy” on it. And “Fancy,” now that I have a look at it now, it’s simply such a camp traditional, it’s so excessive. Then I noticed Reba in 1993 for the primary time, and she or he was altering garments 17 occasions and it was like Broadway, the last word diva form of factor. So it was positively earlier than the dance combine. However Reba, I might say, was my introduction to that form of drag-queen-level aesthetic, with out actually figuring out that’s what I used to be watching. I used to be additionally fascinated with Madonna, however I wasn’t capable of go see Madonna — as a result of Madonna by no means performed Birmingham, Alabama, but additionally she was form of forbidden. It wasn’t till school that I noticed, “Oh wait, my obsession with Reba and Wynonna is a little queer.” Simply because I believe I used it as a cowl, like, “Oh these are nation artists, it’s completely wonderful!” However they’re stepping in for Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland. [Laughs.]

After which in fact Dolly. She must be president. I believe Dolly’s simply form of like Elvis and Coca Cola. They’re simply in every single place whenever you develop up within the South — omnipresent. We ended the present with “Child I’m Burnin’,” which is her disco observe from ’77 on “Heartbreaker.” And this time for a camp stamp, we’re taking part in the “Sleeping Single in a Double Mattress” remix that Barbara Mandrell simply put out. Even Invoice Anderson’s disco document — do you keep in mind that, “Women’ Selection”?

Whisperin’ Invoice went disco, too? No, fully missed that.

Oh, that’s a good one — it’s so disco, it’s campy as hell, and it’s actually, actually enjoyable. Undoubtedly that form of late ’70s, early ‘80s, disco-ish or Crystal Gayle/Anne Murray place can be a candy spot for me, in the case of the “okay, that’s match for a drag present” form of factor. However Invoice Anderson is an instance of the form of stuff that I believe as I’m placing collectively playlists, that I like to share with folks. I’ve like been finding out nation music for thus lengthy that I form of see myself shifting into a little bit of a historic viewpoint. And even simply being on this format for the final 15 years and seeing Miranda Lambert and Eric Church develop from child artists into being the place they’re now, that (current) historical past is thrilling for me to consider working with and exploring.

Did any response shock you after the primary episode?

I neglect the precise quantity, however I believe the present is heard in 150, 160 nations. Wanting internationally with this present, it’s been nice to listen to from folks in England and Scotland about their expertise pool of artists that I’m drawing from. It’s world and never simply American.

The nation viewers is critical in Europe, however they don’t at all times get to listen to the artists converse in addition to sing. You might be able to influence some accents over there.

Relying on who I’m speaking to, that Alabama accent comes out. I used to be listening again to the interview with Waylon, and we actually twang it up.