Country Music Icon Kenny Rogers Has Died At 81

Kenny Rogers, the nation music singer behind legendary hits like “Woman” and “The Gambler” has died. He was 81 years outdated.
The singer and actor’s profession lasted greater than six many years and resulted in numerous accolades, together with three Grammy awards. He was inducted into the Country Music Corridor of Fame in 2013. In an official assertion (through Selection) from the Rogers household, his trigger and time of dying had been revealed:
The Rogers household is unhappy to announce that Kenny Rogers handed away final evening at 10:25PM on the age of 81. Rogers handed away peacefully at dwelling from pure causes beneath the care of hospice and surrounded by his household.
All through his profession, Kenny Rogers recorded 65 albums and offered greater than 165 million information. Within the 1950s, he debuted as a soloist, earlier than becoming a member of a number of teams, together with First Version. In 1976, he as soon as once more went solo and commenced to amass a collection of pop-country hits. His quite a few duets with artists like Sheena Easton, Bob Seger, and Lionel Richie additional cemented his energy as a crossover artist and hitmaker. He additionally lent his voice to the enduring “We Are The World” collaboration.
Kenny Rogers additionally discovered success as an actor in dozens of small roles all through his profession, most notably within the 1982 racing movie Six Pack and in a number of made-for-TV films based mostly on his music “The Gambler.” He additionally performed himself within the 1995 CBS film Large Goals and Damaged Hearts: The Dottie West Story. Along with showing in movies, his music has additionally performed a outstanding function in Hollywood. His songs have been featured in a few of the most memorable moments from Stranger Issues, The Large Lebowski and City Cowboy, simply to call a number of.
A few of Kenny Rogers’ associates and contemporaries have already addressed his passing on social media. Singer and long-time collaborator Richard Marx was devastated:
And Dolly Parton, who co-wrote the enduring “Islands within the Stream,” shared a video message commemorating the person she known as a “true pal”:
The official Kenny Rogers YouTube channel shared a video, known as “Kenny Rogers Farewell,” shortly after information about his dying broke. The clip was initially posted in 2015 and options the singer saying his retirement from touring. Nonetheless, the feelings he shared then really feel particularly poignant now:
Not many individuals get to see the top of the rainbow, and I believe I’ve. I believe I’ve had the great thing about this profession and the great thing about attending to know you guys every day out on the highway.
Kenny Rogers is survived by his spouse, Wanda Rogers, and his 5 youngsters. As a result of ongoing coronavirus pandemic, his household is planning a small, personal memorial at an unspecified time sooner or later.
