Country Music Icon Kenny Rogers Has Died At 81

All through his profession, Kenny Rogers recorded 65 albums and offered greater than 165 million information. Within the 1950s, he debuted as a soloist, earlier than becoming a member of a number of teams, together with First Version. In 1976, he as soon as once more went solo and commenced to amass a collection of pop-country hits. His quite a few duets with artists like Sheena Easton, Bob Seger, and Lionel Richie additional cemented his energy as a crossover artist and hitmaker. He additionally lent his voice to the enduring “We Are The World” collaboration.