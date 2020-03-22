Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies aged 81

American music legend Kenny Rogers has died aged 81, with a household consultant stating that he “handed away peacefully at house from pure causes”.

Born in 1938 in Houston, Texas, Country music star Rogers’ profession spanned six a long time, making an unlimited influence on American popular culture with songs like Islands within the Stream, The Gambler, She Believes in Me, Girl, Lucille and lots of extra.

Boasting 24 number-one hits, three Grammys and numerous different accolades (together with as soon as being voted USA Immediately and Individuals Journal’s “Favorite Singer of All Time”) in his profession, the husky-voiced Rogers was some of the profitable crossover pop-country acts ever, often topping the charts within the 1970s and 80s.

“Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the historical past of American music. His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of hundreds of thousands world wide,” Rogers’ household stated in a launch.

“The household is planning a small non-public service presently out of concern for the nationwide COVID-19 emergency. They look ahead to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly along with his mates and followers at a later date.”

Thanks Kenny Rogers in your stunning music — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) March 21, 2020

Nevertheless, many followers have been already taking to social media to pay their respects, together with a couple of well-known faces.

Thanks for the tunes, Kenny Rogers. Your voice might be missed by these of us nonetheless right here on the desk. https://t.co/1cH3NVbLdr — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 21, 2020

Clearly, Rogers might be missed at the same time as his songs dwell on.