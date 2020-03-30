Country music star Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus at 61

Diffie, an icon to many nation fanatics for his string of No. 1 hits throughout the 1990s, was as soon as the first nation large identify to announce he examined positive from coronavirus.
30 minutes in the past
Information Articles
Depart a remark
Diffie, an icon to many nation fanatics for his string of No. 1 hits throughout the 1990s, was as soon as the first nation large identify to announce he examined positive from coronavirus.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment