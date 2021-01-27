Country Musical From FGL’s Brian Kelley Steers Toward Film Adaptation

Florida Georgia Line member Brian Kelley’s plan to carry a country-music musical to life as a legit stage manufacturing is now extending to a film model that’s being developed concurrently.

Kelley and his companions introduced not only a movie iteration of “Could We All” — whose deliberate staging has been postpone as a result of pandemic — however the director who’s been tapped for a film model: Andy Fickman, whose credit embody directing and exec-producing CBS’ TV sequence “Kevin Can Wait” in addition to a variety of function movies and stage productions.

The stage model, introduced in Selection in 2019, was set for a developmental manufacturing at Memphis’ Playhouse within the Sq. in fall 2020, to have been adopted by an official Nashville premiere in 2021. As lockdowns have pushed any of those stage debuts additional again, producers determined to maneuver up a movie adaptation.

Each variations might be jukebox musicals, successfully, with some new materials from Kelley and cohorts but additionally reliant on an unlimited songbook that features numbers licensed from the catalogs of artists like Tim McGraw, the Chicks, Keith City, Kacey Musgraves, Johnny Money, Dolly Parton, Previous Dominion, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert and Patsy Cline.

“My companions and I are actually excited to welcome Andy to the ‘Could We All’ fam,” stated Kelley in an announcement. “Not solely will we join on a rustic music-loving degree, however I like his work as a director and really consider he’ll carry the center of our script to life.”

Fickman stated that “rising up in Texas, loving nation music, and being an enormous Florida Georgia Line fan” made it “a dream come true” to come back onto the venture. “The script makes use of highly effective, heartwarming songs from a few of nation music’s most celebrated artists to look at the complexities of how our hometowns form and mould our hopes and aspirations.”

A few of Fickman’s earlier work within the enviornment of musicals was extra in a satirical vein: He turned a manufacturing of “Reefer Insanity” he directed in New York and L.A. into a movie for Showtime, and later developed, produced and directed “Heathers: The Musical,” which had modest runs in L.A. and New York however has became a smash on London’s West Finish, with a U.Okay. tour quickly to begin. Fickman can be growing a musical model of the movie “13 Occurring 30.”

In movie and TV, Fickman was been engaged on a Disney Channel authentic movie “Christmas Once more,” and lately reunited with Kevin James, his accomplice on “Kevin Can Wait,” for a Netflix/NASCAR co-production, “The Crew.” Different directorial credit embody the options “Enjoying With Hearth,” “Parental Steering,” “She’s the Man,” “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2,” “Race to Witch Mountain” and “The Sport Plan.”

No begin date for the movie has been introduced. An replace on dates and a location for staging the legit model’s premiere engagement is claimed to be imminent within the coming weeks.

“Could We All” is being produced by Full of life McCabe Leisure and CuzBro Productions, the latter consisting of Kelley and companions Stephen Snedden and Justin Halliwell.

The synopsis first shared in Selection in 2019 described the present as being about “disappearing small-town America as seen by the hopeful eyes of its youth,” with a “fledgling nation singer” protagonist who “reluctantly comes dwelling after a tough begin in Nashville, finally to find that her roots could take her so much additional than her goals.” The e-book for the stage model was being written by Troy Britton Johnson and Todd Johnson.