Country Music’s CMA Fest Canceled for 2021

To the shock of few, the CMA Competition deliberate for downtown Nashville in June has been canceled for a second consecutive yr — doubtless the primary of many doubtless summer time competition cancellations to return within the U.S.

The information first got here by way of a prolonged be aware despatched by Country Music Competition CEO Sarah Trahern to CMA members.

Whereas different festivals are nonetheless vaccine charges and mulling their prospects for having the ability to pull off a large-scale, multi-day gathering earlier than the summer time is over, the playing cards have been clearer for the CMA and its competition, which takes place on the sooner facet, in June, and which might face monumental difficulties even bumping the proceedings again a month or two, provided that CMA Fest takes over a big chunk of the metropolitan space.

“We all know our followers close to and much have hoped that the competition might safely return this summer time,” the Country Music Affiliation mentioned in a press release, “and whereas we’re inspired to see COVID-19 vaccines changing into extra broadly out there, we nonetheless face a number of challenges that stop us from bringing our followers all over the world the CMA Fest expertise they’ve come to anticipate.”

Trahern’s full letter follows:

“Expensive CMA Members,

“I wish to personally thanks for your continued engagement with the Country Music Affiliation. As your commerce affiliation, we’re our business’s main voice representing YOU and all professionals making a residing in Country Music globally. We acknowledge how troublesome these final 12 months have been for so a lot of you, particularly these within the dwell touring business. It’s extremely encouraging to see a lot progress being made as we transfer nearer to reopening, however we all know we nonetheless have an extended approach to go.

“CMA created its Music Trade COVID Assist (MICS) initiative to supply important sources to music professionals affected by the pandemic. The $3 million long-term dedication continues to fund a number of nonprofit organizations offering important sources to assist our business. Whether or not you or somebody you already know is experiencing meals insecurity, well being and wellness considerations, or are in want of profession companies, I encourage you to go to CMAmics.com and use the chatbot function to search out out there sources to fit your particular wants. We’re so proud to have already partnered with various nonprofit organizations together with Music Well being Alliance, Musically Fed, MusiCares, Notes for Notes, Porter’s Name, The Retailer and Touring Professionals Alliance Kitchen, with further nonprofit partnerships to be introduced within the coming weeks.

“This afternoon, we are going to share the information that after a lot deliberation, CMA Fest sadly is not going to happen in 2021. We’re deeply dissatisfied that one more summer time will move with out seeing so a lot of you who assist convey Country Music to our followers all over the world. Whereas we’re optimistic with the tempo at which COVID-19 vaccines have gotten extra broadly out there, we nonetheless face a number of challenges that stop us from bringing our many artists, crew members and followers collectively safely for the complete CMA Fest expertise we all know everybody has come to anticipate. I want to clarify a few of these challenges with you.

“In contrast to many different music festivals that happen from a single location, CMA Fest has a reasonably massive footprint that spans throughout the whole downtown Nashville space, together with Nissan Stadium, Ascend Amphitheater and Music Metropolis Heart. We all know that a lot of our performers and attendees will ask why we can’t reschedule our occasion to happen later in 2021, nonetheless, to supply CMA Fest on the scale we usually do requires a big quantity of advance planning and manufacturing. Given the size of our manufacturing window, it was merely unattainable to search out an out there window later this summer time or into the autumn.

“Further challenges we face this yr are capability restrictions, not solely with brick and mortar venues however at a lot of our out of doors places. We’re extremely grateful that almost all of those that bought four-day passes for CMA Fest 2020 have made the choice to carry onto their seats for the nightly concert events at Nissan Stadium. The very last thing we wish to do is decide that leaves any of our loyal attendees at the hours of darkness attributable to capability restraints.

“We additionally took into consideration journey considerations. Along with welcoming guests from all 50 states, 10 p.c of 2019 CMA Fest attendees traveled to Nashville from greater than 37 overseas nations. With home and worldwide journey nonetheless considerably impacted, we didn’t wish to disappoint our many members across the globe.

“I hope you’ll mark your calendar for CMA Fest June 9-12, 2022. We have now already began planning what will probably be an unbelievable celebration of Country Music subsequent summer time, and we’re trying ahead to 2023 once we will have fun the fiftieth anniversary of CMA Fest! If you happen to or anybody you already know has bought four-day passes for CMA Fest 2020, I encourage you to go to CMAfest.comfor additional details about retaining your passes or requesting a full refund.

“From the underside of my coronary heart, please know you’ve got been in our ideas each single day this final yr. If there may be something we are able to do to supply additional assist, please don’t hesitate to achieve out to CMA’s Membership staff.

“With gratitude,

Sarah Trahern

CMA Chief Govt Officer”