Country Queen Season 2 Expected Release Date: Is It Renewed For Another Season?

Country Queen is the first Kenyan show that Netflix has ever shown. The show has a huge number of fans all over the world. It is only available on Netflix. The main character of the story is Akisa Harbors, who has two different lives. After the show was put on Netflix, it quickly turned into one of the most watched shows there. Soon, the show was one of the most-watched ones on the OTT platform, and subscribers paid a lot of attention to it.

On July 15, 2022, the show’s first season began. Since the last episodes of the series came out, there has been a lot of talk about what will happen next. Fans want to know whether there will be additional episodes of the show or not.

Has Country Queen been renewed for season 2?

At the time this article was written, Netflix hadn’t said anything about it. But we know that Netflix has given more money to Kenyan media so that it can show the real problems and improve the country’s reputation. So, it looks like the show’s future will be good. Netflix usually waits a few months before deciding whether or not to renew a show, which means it’s too early to talk about its second season.

Country Queen Season 2 Cast

As of September 2022, the people who make County Queen haven’t made any official announcements about who will be in the next season’s cast. But a lot of research and leaks have led us to believe that some characters from the last season will be back.

Melissa Kiplagat as Akisa

Melvin Alusa as Kyalo

Nini Wacera as Vivienne

Blessing Lung’aho as Maxwell

Sheila Munyiva as Anna

Raymond Ofula as Mwalimu

Mumbi Kaigwa as Esther

Eddy Kimani as Titus

Joel Otukho as Musa

Oliver Litondo as Prof.

Brian Kisau as Josiah

Frank Kimani, as Juma

Robert Agengo as Silas

Charlie Karumi as Musyoka

Shix Kapyenga as Kanini

Vera Atsango as Jay

Olwenya Maina as Joe Murage

Ebby Weyime as Murage’s boss

Nice Githinji as Grace

Country Queen Season 2 Plot

The official summary of the series says, “After 10 years, a Nairobi event planner goes back to her village, where she faces her past and a mining company that wants to destroy her home. It is a family drama series that takes place in modern Kenya and tells the story of regular Kenyans who fight against a corporate power that threatens to destroy their lives and their homes.

The story is about Nairobi and her life in her village after she goes back there. After living in the city and getting a feel for how people live there, Nairobi finds out how people are living in the village. Here, the girl changes into two different people; she chooses to have two different personalities. When the young girl tried to learn more about life, things got pretty hard for her.

There’s a chance that the finale could reveal the new story. We saw Akisa visit the grave of her father, and she is still sad, worried, and confused about what he did. He had already informed her that he was willing to do anything to save the child, but now that he has him, she doesn’t understand why he did what he said he would do.

The end of the first part didn’t answer many questions. Fans are skeptical and want to find out what went wrong with Kyla and Anna’s relationship. At the end of the story, there is a chance that these two will break up, but the story never says for sure. Also, what did they really want Max to do? Is there a reason for how he acts? Even though there are still a lot of questions, we think that another season will give the best answers.

Country Queen Season 2 Release Date

Country Queen is a Netflix original made by Good Karma Fiction and Tililiz Pictures. It was directed by Vincent Mbaya, who is best known for directing “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life” (2003). The first season of Country Queen has six episodes. On July 15, 2022, they were all put on Netflix. Dates have not been set for Season 2 of Country Queen.

The drama show hasn’t been picked up for a second season yet, but based on how the first season ended, there’s still room for a season 2. Now it’s all up to Netflix.

Where can you watch Country Queen?

Most dramas aren’t good enough to recommend to viewers, but Country Queen breaks the rules of drama school because, in addition to being a drama, this show does a great job of showing what’s going on. Try Country Queen if you like dramas with interesting twists. This show’s official streaming partner is Netflix, which means that you can only watch it on Netflix.

Country Queen Season 2 Trailer?

So far, there has been no news about when season 2 of Country will come out. Since the show’s creators haven’t said for sure whether it will get a second season, a trailer hasn’t been made yet.

Country Queen Review and Ratings

To put it simply, there’s nothing special about Country Queen. The plots don’t stand out, and the characters are at best “vanilla.” Each episode lasts longer than it should, and the plot never stops to go into detail about a certain event or feeling. It seemed like the writers were throwing every curveball they could consider into the story just to make things more interesting. At the moment, there is no character development. If there is a second season, it might do better, and we might get to see more problems solved and characters grow.

In terms of how it affects the community, it seems like a lot of Kenyans love seeing their people on the screen. The drama series is a good one that shows how Kenyans and Africans as a whole are struggling. It fits in with the rest of the series because it talks about controversial things that are important to us now.

IMDb gives Country Queen a 5.4/10, Leisurebyte and Ready Steady Cut both give it a 3.5/5, and Google gives it an 89%. It’s a good show to watch for the sake of the community, and if you like plot-heavy melodramas, you might even like it a lot.