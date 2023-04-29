Country Queen Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Kenyan television series Country Queen is about rural life with corruption. The series, which Good Karma Fiction wrote and produced, is the initial Kenyan film to be made accessible on Netflix.

It stars Akisa, a young city dweller who fantasises about eradicating all the evil that hides in her hamlet.

Even though a minefield in the middle of the village might seem like an exciting adventure, it could endanger human habitation. The metropolitan girl must decide between a luxurious lifestyle and a tedious yet satisfying profession.

The first Netflix original series created in Kenya is called Country Queen. In July, it made its debut on the streaming platform. The show created history as soon as it debuted, and now fans are worried about its renewal.

There is currently very little information available about this programme, but we have collected some details, and below is what we currently know about the upcoming season.

Consider this a reminder to stream the first season of Country Queen if you haven’t already. You haven’t really missed anything since the programme has just started airing on July 15.

There are a total of six episodes, and the plot is well developed all the way through! You’ll see Kenyan life as it really is, without any filters.

Country Queen Season 2 Release Date

Everyone is in the dark regarding the series’ future since the second season of the show has not yet been given the go-ahead and no information was disclosed so far.

The first season’s dramatic finale may have sparked the renewal, but nothing should be assumed just yet. Six episodes from the first season were published on July 16; the second season may do the same.

The series got a 5.7/10 IMDB rating one month after its debut. The series has an above-average rating, and chances were a second season will be released soon.

Country Queen Season 2 Cast

Some of Kenya’s most well-known actors and actresses appear in the series. The actors who play Maxwell and Anna in the LGBTQ television series Rafiki, which was recently outlawed in Kenya, are Blessing Lung’aho and Sheila Munyiva, respectively.

Melisa Kiplagat, who plays Akisa, Melvin Alysa, who plays Kayla in the series, Nini Wacera, who plays Vivienne, Raymond Ofula, who plays Mwalimu, and Mumbi Kaigwa, who plays Esther round out the cast.

All of the key cast members should return to their roles if the series is renewed for one more thrilling season.

Country Queen Season 2 Trailer

Country Queen Season 2 Plot

The first season of the show centres on a young Kenyan girl who returns to her community after an absence of eleven years.

Receiving a city girl, her dying dad was the main driver behind her return to the village, but once she realised that the existence of gold deposits threatened both her family and the village as a whole, she knew she had to fight for the community’s well-being. For survival, a hamlet with a history of family strife and corruption must strike a balance.

It seems likely that Season 2 will pick up where Season 1 left off. We previously observed that the protagonist had been making an effort to protect her property and home.

We can anticipate that this conflict of hers will continue in season 2. There may be significant surprises and more turmoil in Season 2.

The first season featured the life of Akisa Musyoka, a woman who defies patriarchal society’s limitations.

Due to the situation, the Nairobi organiser leads a double life. She lived in a hamlet that was under siege by capitalism, which hurt everyone there.

Along with her precarious situation, Akisa also has to deal with her past traumas that keep resurfacing.

Although the show’s plot felt like it was finally coming to an end, there is still room for a variety of storylines in a subsequent season. We anticipate that Netflix will make the best choice for viewers.

We witnessed how Akisa visited her father’s grave and that she remains somewhat nervous, upset, and bewildered about what her father did.

There are still some unsolved mysteries from the first episode, and fans are clamouring for an update on Kyla and Anna’s romance.