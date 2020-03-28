Country Star Joe Diffie Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Joe Diffie has change into the primary nation star to go public with a coronavirus analysis, asserting that he contracted the illness in a message to followers Friday.

The singer didn’t reveal whether or not he’s at the moment hospitalized.

“I’m beneath the care of medical professionals and at the moment receiving therapy,” Diffie, 61, stated in his assertion. “My household and I are asking for privateness at the moment. We wish to remind the general public and all my followers to be vigilant, cautious and cautious throughout this pandemic.”

Diffie, a member of the Grand Ole Opry for 25 years, is considered iconic by many nation followers who got here of age listening to the format within the 1990s. He had greater than 20 high 10 nation hits, 5 of which went to No. 1 (“House,” “If the Satan Danced (In Empty Pockets,” “Third Rock from the Solar,” “Pickup Man” and “Larger Than the Beatles”). Two of his 13 albums went platinum and one other two had been licensed gold.

Though Diffie has not had a high 10 hit since 2001, it’s a measure of the love nation followers have for him from the ’90s that nation celebrity Jason Aldean recorded what principally quantities to a tribute music to Diffie, “1994,” which he launched in 2012. Aldean’s music (which was co-written by a author who went on to be a celebrity in his personal proper, Thomas Rhett) calls out the names of a half-dozen Diffie hits, consists of strains like “1994, Joe Diffie comin’ out my radio” and “Hey Joe, come on and educate us how one can Diffie,” and has encompasses a chant as its refrain: “Joe, Joe, Joe Diffie.”

Diffie had reportedly been planning to launch his first new album in seven years, “I Bought This.”

In Tennessee, confirmed coronaviruses have risen to 1,203, with six deaths, two of which have been reported within the Nashville space, in response to the Tennessean. Restrictions haven’t been as extreme as in lots of different states, however Tennessee docs at the moment are urging the governor to “shut the state down,” the newspaper reviews.