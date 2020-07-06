Country Star Was 83 – Variety

Singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Charlie Daniels, whose fusion of conventional nation and Southern rock made him a preferred cross-genre artist through the ‘70s and ‘80s, died Monday of a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tenn. He was 83.

After establishing himself on the Nashville studio scene with session and touring work behind such performers as Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen, Daniels attracted consideration as a singer and bandleader in his personal proper with a number of singles for Kama Sutra and Epic Information – “Uneasy Rider,” “The South’s Gonna Do It Once more,” “Lengthy Haired Country Boy” – that expressed kinship with the redneck rockers within the nation viewers.

Country historian Invoice C. Malone recognized his enchantment in his guide “Country U.S.A.”: “This large, gruff, tobacco-chewing, outspoken musician embodied Southern good-old-boy traits virtually to the purpose of caricature. He was nationalistic, hedonistic, macho…and lovable. He additionally made compelling music.”

Even earlier than he scored a significant nationwide hit, Daniels was one thing of an icon amongst nation rockers, primarily due to his headlining appearances on the annual, star-studded Volunteer Jam live shows, launched in Nashville in 1974; the occasion ran via 1996 and was formally revived in 2015.

He’s greatest remembered for “The Satan Went All the way down to Georgia,” his people story, set in a speaking blues model, a couple of fiddling contest with Outdated Nick. The one climbed to No. 1 on the nation chart and crossed over to No. three on the pop aspect in 1979, shifting 1 million copies.

The tune, which obtained huge publicity on the multi-platinum soundtrack of the 1980 function “City Cowboy,” captured a Grammy Award for greatest nation vocal efficiency. It thrust Daniels’ album “Million Mile Reflections” to No. 5 on the pop album chart.

Within the aftermath of “Satan,” Daniels scored additional pop hits with the patriotic “In America” (No. 11, 1980) and a musing look again on the Vietnam Battle, “Nonetheless in Saigon” (No. 22, 1982). These singles lofted his albums “Full Moon’ (1980) and “Home windows” (1982) to No. 5 and No. 7 on the nation albums charts, with the previous assortment reaching No. 11 on the pop aspect. His final top-20 nation single, “Easy Man,” peaked at No. 12 in 1989.

In later years, Daniels continued to play for the trustworthy, however usually was a lightning rod for controversy as he turned an unabashed mouthpiece for right-wing political opinions. His later singles – “America I Consider in You,” “This Ain’t No Rag, It’s a Flag,” “My Stunning America,” “The Pledge of Allegiance” – mirrored an rising tendency to wave the flag.

The musician was an particularly devoted activist on behalf of America’s navy, founding the veterans’ help non-profit the Journey Residence Undertaking along with his supervisor David Corlew (and contributing $300,000 for the charity from the 2015 Volunteer Jam) and making common appearances earlier than U.S. troops — typically in fight zones like Iraq.

“I’ve performed for them in bases on this nation, abroad, on ships at sea, in Greenland, and Cuba, far and wide,” he informed Forbes journal in 2019. “And the principle motive is to allow them to know someone cares.”

Daniels, who joined the Grand Ole Opry in 2008, was inducted into the Country Music Corridor of Fame in 2016.

He was born Oct. 28, 1936, in Wilmington, N.C. Adept on fiddle, guitar, banjo, and mandolin, he broke in taking part in bluegrass music with an act known as the Misty Mountain Boys, and later branched into taking part in rock ‘n’ roll.

A serious skilled break got here in 1964, when “It Hurts Me,” a tune he co-authored along with his pal Bob Johnston, was recorded by Elvis Presley for the flip aspect to his No. 12 single “Kissin’ Cousins,” the title tune for his then-current film.

Daniels remained near Johnston, who turned a workers producer for Columbia Information in Nashville. After the musician moved to Music Metropolis in 1967, Johnston employed him as a session participant on three Bob Dylan albums, the singer-songwriter’s 1969 nation debut “Nashville Skyline” and the 1970 releases “Self Portrait” and “New Morning.”

Daniels additionally performed fiddle behind Leonard Cohen, one other of Johnston’s manufacturing costs, on the Canadian singer-songwriter’s chaotic 1970 look on the Isle of Wight Pageant. He branched into manufacturing in 1969 with work on the Youngbloods’ “Elephant Mountain.”

He started his solo profession on Capitol Information in 1971, however his releases there and on Kama Sutra Information between 1972-74 did not click on in a significant manner. In ’74 he started a long-term affiliation with Epic Information, and the label efficiently marketed him to Southern rock followers, who knew Daniels for his aspect work with the Marshall Tucker Band. The establishment of Volunteer Jam helped make the Charlie Daniels Band one in every of nation’s prime touring sights of the ‘70s.

Daniels scored much less usually on the nation and pop singles charts following his peak years of 1979-82, however “Easy Man” hit a last peak of No. 2 on the nation albums record in 1989.

He branched into the gospel market with “The Door” on Sparrow Information in 1994, and established his personal imprint, Blue Hat Information, in 1997. Within the new millennium he labored for such indie labels as Audium, Koch and Megaforce.

In line with the tenor of his latter-day political and patriotic pronouncements — which he aired on Twitter and within the “Cleaning soap Field” part of his official web page — Daniels printed his self-explanatory “Ain’t No Rag: Freedom, Household, and the Flag” in 2003.

His memoir “By no means Have a look at the Empty Seats” appeared in 2017; “Let’s All Make the Day Rely:The On a regular basis Knowledge of Charlie Daniels” was printed in 2018.

He’s survived by his spouse Hazel and son Charlie Jr.