Country’s first female cardiologist dies of corona

Renowned cardiologist Dr. S. Padmavati died at the age of 103 from Kovid-19. The National Heart Institute (NHI) has given this information. Dr. Padmati had the distinction of being the first female cardiologist in the country.

Doctors said that he was undergoing treatment at NHI for the last 11 days. "India's first female cardiologist Dr. S. Padmavati passed away on 29 August due to Corona virus infection," NHI said in a statement.

"She was infected and admitted after she complained of breathlessness and fever," the statement said. He had pneumonia in both his lungs. However, he died after a heart attack. "Accordingly, he was cremated at Kovid-19 crematorium in Punjabi Bagh on Sunday.