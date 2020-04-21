General News

Couple married 61 years die a day apart from coronavirus, daughter urges caution

April 21, 2020
1 Min Read




three hours in the past
Information Articles


“We’re merely your every day unusual family going in the midst of the toughest time of our lives shedding every our people….don’t let or not it’s you,” one in all their daughter’s wrote in a Fb put up.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment