‘Courageous New World’ Canceled After One Season at Peacock

Sci-fi drama collection “Courageous New World” has been canceled by Peacock after one season, Selection has confirmed. The present’s studio, Common Content material Productions, will try to promote it to different shops.

Developed by David Wiener, “Courageous New World” was a part of Peacock’s authentic rollout and was the streamer’s solely scripted collection at the time of its launch in July.

Primarily based on the novel by Aldous Huxley, “Courageous New World” depicts a utopian society that has reached peace by prohibiting monogamy, privateness, cash, household and historical past altogether. A synthetic intelligence system known as Indra can be put in place to attach residents through a wi-fi community, and individuals are ranked primarily based on their adherence to the society’s guidelines. However the sow takes a flip when residents Bernard Marx and Lenina Crowne journey to the Savage Lands the place they grow to be concerned in a rebel and are ultimately rescued by John the Savage, who threatens the concord of the utopian world.

“Courageous New World” stars Alden Ehrenreich as John the Savage, Jessica Brown Findlay as Lenina Crowne, Harry Lloyd as Bernard Marx, Kylie Bunbury as Frannie Crowne, Nina Sosanya as Mustafa Mond, Joseph Morgan as CJack60/Elliot, Sen Mitsuji as Henry Foster, Hannah John-Kamen as Wilhelmina “Helm” Watson, Demi Moore as Linda and Ed Stoppard because the Director of Stability.

The present is produced by UCP in affiliation with Amblin Tv and govt produced by Wiener, Owen Harris andGrant Morrison together with Amblin Tv co-presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Wiener additionally serves as showrunner.