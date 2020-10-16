Court accepts plea seeking removal of mosque adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi, next hearing set

Mathura court admits the plea seeking to remove the mosque located adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi: The District Court of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh has accepted the appeal filed on Friday for the removal of the royal Idgah Mosque situated in the premises of Shri Krishna Janmasthana and handing over its land back to the Birthplace Trust. The court has fixed the next hearing on 18 November. Also Read – CM Yogi Suspended SDM-CO: One person killed in firing in front of SDM, CO in UP, officers fall

The matter was debated for nearly two hours on appeal in the court on October 12. After this, District Judge Sadhana Rani Thakur decided on 16 October to decide whether to hear the appeal or not.

Next hearing to be held on November 18, 2020. https://t.co/rMHZYRqL6Q

Let me tell you that on 25 September last month, Lucknow resident advocate Ranjana Vajpayee and half a dozen other people had filed a petition in the court of civil judge (senior class) on behalf of the residing Shri Krishna Bhagwan and the place Sri Krishna’s birthplace, claiming themselves to be devotees.

In the petition, the agreement reached between the Sri Krishna Janmasthana Seva Sansthan and the Royal Idgah Management Committee in 1969 was rejected as illegal and it was denied to hand over the land to the real owner Srikrishna Janmasthan.

On September 30, Chhaya Sharma, in-charge and Additional District Judge and Accelerated Court (Number Two) of the Civil Judge (Select Class) Court, dismissed this petition as inappropriate for hearing. After this, the advocates of the plaintiffs, Harishkar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain, decided to appeal in the District Court and on Monday, the appeal was presented in the court of District Judge Sadhana Rani Thakur.