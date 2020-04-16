Court bans Dunk Island redeveloper from advertising two investment products

Australia’s firm regulator had raised issues about Mayfair 101’s solvency

A courtroom docket has banned the high-profile crew behind the redevelopment of the stricken Dunk Island lodge, Mayfair 101, from selling two of its funding merchandise after the corporate regulator raised issues regarding the crew’s solvency.

On Thursday afternoon, federal courtroom docket judge Stewart Anderson moreover ordered Mayfair 101 to not consider its merchandise to monetary establishment time interval deposits and put a perceive on its web site on-line alerting potential merchants to the possibility of placing money with it.

