Court confirmed the suspension of bullfights in Plaza México

The Plaza de Toros will not be able to hold bullfighting events due to the decision of a federal court (Photo: Tadeo Alcina/EFE)

After having extended the term for the decision on the continuity of the Taurus events on the Mexico Squareof the Benito Juárez mayor’s office in Mexico City, a federal court confirmed the provisional suspension of said events. In this sense, the complaint promoted by the Fair Justice Civil Associationalthough in the next few days the final decision will be made that prohibits or allows the continuation of the scheduled calendar on the premises.

The Twenty-Second Collegiate Court in Administrative Matters was the body that confirmed the decision. And it is that two of the three judges present in the session they voted against the projectpresented by Iliana Noriega Pérez, which contemplated revocation of the suspension issued by Jonathan Bass Herrera, First District Judge in Administrative Matters, on May 27, 2022.

It is worth mentioning that, after learning of Judge Bass Herrera’s decision, the board of directors of Plaza México, as well as the government of Mexico City, filed an appeal. However, the members of the court determined that the provisional suspension issued by the First District Judge in Administrative Matters was correct for having privileged the right to a healthy environment.

Plaza México is the largest in the world of its kind (Photo: Mario Guzmán/EFE)



“We are not saying that mistreatment is good, that it is allowed, not that it is Constitutional, but there must be a link between the right that is intended to be protected with the suspension, with the act that we are going to suspend,” said the rapporteur magistrate in rescued statements through the middle Process, to support your appeal against the suspension of bullfighting events.

With the decision adopted by the Twenty-Second Collegiate Court in Administrative Matters, the suspension of bullfighting events must be maintained until a final decision is issued. In this sense, once notified, Judge Bass Herrera must send a new sentence on whether the decision to cancel the events continues or if it is revoked.

In the event that Bass Herrera grants the definitive suspension of bullfighting events in the Mexico Squaremeasure would be in force for as long as the Judiciary deliberates and determines the constitutionality of the Law for the Celebration of Public Shows in the Capital.

The venue located in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office has also hosted sporting and cultural events (Photo: Twitter/@mextenis)

It is worth mentioning that the amparo filed by the Just Justice Civil Association considers omissions in observation and compliance of the Law for the Comprehensive Reconstruction of Mexico City, as well as the Law on Women’s Access to a Life Free of Violence. Furthermore, they argued the “degrading treatment” to the fighting bulls, which also violates the right of citizens to a healthy environment.

According to the calendar published on the venue’s website, the next event in charge of Plaza México is a Pamplinada scheduled for July 2, 2022. Subsequently, on September 15 and 16, as well as the weekends of October, the calendar will continue. However, this could lose validity depending on the decision made by the judge in charge of the case.

On various occasions, organizations and political figures have promoted initiatives to prohibit the holding of bullfighting events in the capital. In December 2021, the Animal Welfare Commission of the CDMX Chamber of Deputies endorsed a vote for its cancellation, although a vote was pending to advance towards its legal determination.

Although fans and characters involved in bullfighting events have argued the chain of work and recreation as points against its prohibition, currently Sonora, Guerrero, Coahuila and Quintana Roo have definitively canceled them. On the other hand, Tlaxcala, Aguascalientes, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Zacatecas, Michoacán and Guanajuato have elevated them to the rank of cultural heritage.

KEEP READING:

Judge temporarily prohibited bullfights in Plaza México

Sebastián Córdova confessed that he “lost” the Tokyo 2020 Olympic medal

The brutal knockout of Lupe Pintor that sentenced the death of Johnny Owen

Checo Pérez’s father revealed the day he wanted to give a fake Rolex to José José and they rejected him