Court directs UP government to be informed about steps taken to protect witnesses

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to give detailed information till Thursday about the steps taken for the protection of witnesses related to the alleged gang rape of Dalit girl in Hathras and later the death of her in the hospital. Go The apex court gave this instruction during the hearing on a PIL. During the hearing, the Uttar Pradesh government expressed its desire to hand over the entire case to the CBI as fake things are being done about the case for political purposes. Also Read – Hathras Case: UP Police Claims – ‘Anarchic elements lured 50 million victim family to speak against government’

The bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde termed the incident as heartbreaking and unprecedented and said that it will ensure that the investigation of the case goes smoothly. On behalf of the state government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench, “In Hathras case, one kind of talk is being done. There is a need to curb this. ”He said that a CBI inquiry into the matter would ensure that no one could create fake stories for their own interests for vested interests. The state government also told the bench that the CBI investigation in the Hathras case can be conducted under the supervision of the apex court. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi tightened up – what about my attack, the whole country is being pushed, beaten up

A 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by four upper caste boys on September 14 in a village in Hathras. The girl died on 29 September while undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The victim was cremated near her house on 30 September in the dark of night. Her family alleges that the local police forced her to cremate her as soon as possible. Local police officials say that the last rites were performed according to the wishes of the family. The state government has recommended the matter to be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation and has denied the rape charge, referring to the FSL report. Also Read – Hathras Case: Why was the victim cremated late at night? The reason given by the UP government in the Supreme Court …