Court dismisses plea to remove mosque adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, citing this act

new Delhi: The court of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh has rejected the petition demanding the removal of the mosque near Krishna Janmabhoomi on Wednesday. The Court has cited the Place of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 as ineligible for consideration of the petition. Now the petitioners are preparing to take the matter to the High Court. Also Read – CM Yogi talked to the family of Hathras gang rape victim through VC

The petitioner stated that the honorable court found no acceptable grounds for considering the petition and hence it has been dismissed. Now we will take this matter to the High Court and hope to get justice. Also Read – Why is there a dispute about Krishna’s birthplace in Mathura, know the full story behind it ..

The honourable court did not find any acceptable grounds to entertain the petition and therefore dismissed it. Now we will take the matter to the High Court and hope to get justice: One of the petitioners in the case https://t.co/RkA6442TQO Also Read – Child born in Roadways bus, named ‘Mahoba Depot’ – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 30, 2020

Hearing in the case of Shri Krishna’s birthplace located in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, was held here today in the Additional District Judge and the fast court.

Senior Advocate Harishankar Jain and Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for the plaintiffs side, said that they cited sections 16 and 20 of the IPC to the court on the question related to the filing of the petition on this issue by outsiders and said that every Indian The citizen has the right to make a complaint anywhere in any district.

Counsel said that for hearing the petition, the court cited para 116 of the court’s decision in the matter related to the Ram temple and said that the concept of temple construction is indelible and beyond the jurisdiction of the court. This concept taken by Mahamana Madan Mohan Malaviya etc. is still intact after the construction of the temple.

Giving details of the history related to the construction of Lord Krishna’s birthplace and the grand temple of Lord Krishna in Katra Keshavdev campus, the lawyer said in the hearing that Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan had no right of any kind from the royal Idgah Management Committee. Therefore any agreement made by him is invalid. With this, his occupation of the land occupied for constructing the royal Idgah is unauthorized. The advocate has requested to hand over the possession of the entire land to Shri Krishna Virajaman, supporting the demand of petitioner Ranjana Agnihotri as Krishna Sakhi.

Explain that Lucknow resident advocate Ranjana Agnihotri and five others had filed a suit in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Chhaya Sharma on their behalf, claiming themselves to be devotees of Lord Krishna. It states that the agreement signed by the Sri Krishna Janmasthana Seva Sansthan with the managing committee of Shahi Idgah Mosque in the premises of the temple in 1968 is legally irrelevant because, when the Seva Sansthan does not own the said 13.37 acres of land If he had no right to enter into any such agreement with any person or organization. The agreement was decreeed by the court on 20 July 1973.

In the petition by the plaintiffs, this agreement was rescinded and the land of the royal idgah was freed. There was a request to order the handing over to Shri Krishna. In this case Shahi Idgah Trust Management Committee, Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Board, Shrikrishna Janmasthan Trust and Srikrishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan were made parties.