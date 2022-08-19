Court ratified the freedom of Joao Maleck; He denied protection to the family of his victim after a fatal crash

(Photo: Twitter/TepatitlanFC)

The Court of the Third Circuit of the Judicial Power of the Federation closed the case of Joao Maleck, the young soccer player who took the life of a newlywed couple in a car accident recorded in Zapopan, Jalisco, in June 2019.

And it is that the magistrate Angélica Díaz determined this Wednesday not to reopen the judicial process against Maleck, since she concluded that the sentence was in accordance with the law and will remain free.

The foregoing by denying the amparo appeal filed last October by the family of María Fernanda Peña, one of the victims, and concluded that the sentence was in accordance with the law.

And it is that the relatives asked that the federal justice authorities take into account the aggravating circumstances of speeding and alcohol verified in the first trial, to increase the sentence granted to the soccer player.

File photo of Martha Álvarez-Ugena, mother of María Fernanda Peña Álvarez, who died during a road accident, speaks in an interview with EFE, in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco (Mexico). EFE/ Francisco Guasco



It is worth mentioning that today’s 23-year-old player left the Puente Grande State Prison, in Jalisco, in January 2021, due to his behavior in prison and that the player’s automobile insurer paid compensation amounting to USD 148,375.

However, the court ordered an analysis of the amount of compensation for the damage that was imposed on Maleck, so he could be forced to pay a different fine than the one that had been imposed.

In a statement, María Fernanda’s aunt, Claudia Álvarez Ugena, said she “disagrees with what was unjustly resolved today” by the court and stated that in a few days they will announce the legal strategy that will follow in the case.

The car where the two people who lost their lives were traveling (left) and the vehicle that Maleck was allegedly driving (Photo: Special)

“Once again they spit in our faces, they make fun of us again. The message is clear: in Mexico, justice has a price. Unfortunate, but true. Today they killed you again, Fer, your mother and me, they gave us the final blow. Today we lost again.”

Peña’s family had reported threats against him that made them fear for his life, in addition to an alleged attack on his lawyer Anuar García, days before the court’s decision.

After spending time in prison and solving his case since last November, Joao Maleck has tried to rebuild his life and in the ranks of the Tepatitlan FC has been well received.

It was this afternoon that Joao Maleck was dispatched with a in the duel between the Tepatitlan FC and the roadrunner from Autonomous University of Tamaulipas, in which the Alteños They won by a score of 3-0. The Mexican striker’s goal came in the 34th minute, after a good collective play in which he only had to receive the ball and send it to the back of the net from the small area.

The bad news for Maleck is that he ended up expelled at minute 70 for accumulating two yellow cards.

for now, Joao Maleck march with a good step in the MX Expansion League and it is that the striker is the scorer of the Apertura 2022 with 5 annotations.

It is worth mentioning that before the road accident, he played for the youth teams of Porto in Portugal and Sevilla in Spain. In addition, he was selected by Mexico in minor categories.

