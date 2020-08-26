Court refuses to hear plea against Rs 15 crore sent to PM Cairns

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) opposing the decision of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) to send Rs 15 crore to the Prime Minister’s Civil Assistance and Relief (PM Cares) fund. The court said that it appeared to be an “inspired” petition against the president of the institute. Also Read – CTET pass candidate will get benefit in DSSSB, LG given 10 years relaxation in appointment of special teachers

Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan told the counsel appearing on behalf of the petitioner, Navneet Chaturvedi, to either withdraw the case or be ready to dismiss it with damages.

After this, the petitioner's counsel sought permission to withdraw the petition and the court dismissed it as a withdrawn petition.

During the hearing through video conference, the bench asked the petitioner how the PIL can be filed when the ICAI members are not unhappy with the transfer of funds.

According to the lawyer, the petitioner is a journalist and social worker by profession.

The court asked, “If ICAI members are happy to contribute, then what is the basis of the PIL” and said, “This seems to be a motivated petition against the president of the institute.”

Apart from sending 15 crore rupees to the PM Cares fund in April, ICAI had asked for another six crore rupees through the contribution of its members.

According to the petitioner, the decision was taken by the institute on the request of the then secretary of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.