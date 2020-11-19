Court Reveals “Produce 101” Series Contestants Who Were Eliminated Due To Voting Manipulation

Replace: Mnet Releases Assertion About Compensation For “Produce 101” Series Contestants Affected By Vote Manipulation

On November 18, the trial of appeals was held for the “Produce 101” collection manipulation case.

Beforehand, PD (producing director) Ahn Joon Younger acquired a sentence of two years together with a high-quality, and CP (chief producer) Kim Yong Bum acquired a sentence of 1 12 months and eight months. Because of the trial of appeals on November 18, the court docket determined to keep up the sentences.

Assistant PD “Lee” and 5 leisure company representatives, who had been beforehand sentenced fines, have now additionally acquired jail sentences of eight months suspended for 2 years.

The court docket revealed the record of contestants who had been eradicated resulting from manipulation, commenting, “The harmed trainees being revealed via a good prison trial could be the start line in the direction of them receiving true compensation for damages.” It has been determined that the contestants who benefited from the manipulation won’t be revealed as they weren’t conscious of the manipulation occurring, and revealing their names may moreover trigger hurt to them.

The contestants who had been eradicated because of manipulation are as follows:

“Produce 101” (first spherical of voting): Kim Su Hyun, Search engine optimisation Hye Lin

“Produce 101 Season 2” (first spherical of voting): Seong Hyun Woo (LIMITLESS’s A.M)

“Produce 101 Season 2” (fourth spherical of voting): Kang Dong Ho (NU’EST’s Baekho)

“Produce 48” (fourth spherical of voting): Lee Ga Eun, Han Cho Gained

Precise remaining rating: No. 5 Lee Ga Eun, No. 6 Han Cho Gained

“Produce X 101” (first spherical of voting): Anzardi Timothee

“Produce X 101” (third spherical of voting): Kim Kook Heon (B.O.Y), Lee Jin Woo (GHOST9)

“Produce X 101” (fourth spherical of voting): Koo Jung Mo (CRAVITY), Lee Jin Hyuk (UP10TION), Keum Dong Hyun

Precise remaining rating: No. 6 Koo Jung Mo, No. 7 Lee Jin Hyuk, No. 8 Keum Dong Hyun

Supply (1) (2)