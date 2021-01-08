Court Rules Against Woman Who Accused Jo Jae Hyun Of Sexual Assault In Damages Lawsuit

A lady who filed a lawsuit for damages in opposition to actor Jo Jae Hyun has misplaced within the first trial relating to the case.

The lady (hereafter known as “A”) had stated that she was sexually assaulted by Jo Jae Hyun in 2004 when she was 17 years outdated. She filed a lawsuit for damages within the quantity of 300 million received (roughly $274,600) in opposition to the actor in July 2018. In September of that 12 months, the court docket selected obligatory mediation, saying that the case’s statute of limitations had already expired. A made an objection, and so the formal trial started.

Throughout the proceedings, A’s facet said that she had filed the lawsuit as a way to make her struggling identified. Jo Jae Hyun’s facet denied the allegations and stated that the case’s statute of limitations had expired.

In keeping with Article 766, Part 1 of Korea’s Civil Code, the appropriate to say for damages ensuing from an illegal act expires inside three years for the reason that date through which the injured social gathering or their authorized consultant turns into conscious of such harm and of the id of the one who induced it.

Following preliminary accusations of sexual harassment in February 2018, Jo Jae Hyun launched an apology, resigned from professorship at Kyungsung College, and withdrew from the drama “Cross.” Additional sexual assault allegations got here out concerning the actor, which he has denied.

Supply (1) (2)

High Left Picture Credit score: Xportsnews