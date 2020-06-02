Court Rules Carole Baskin Gets Joe Exotic’s Zoo – Variety

Rating one for crew Massive Cat Rescue. A federal choose granted Carole Baskin management of the zoo previously owned by Joseph Maldonado-Passage, often known as Joe Unique from Netflix’s “Tiger King.”

“The Courthouse Information” studies that Baskin and Massive Cat Rescue will quickly have full management over Exotic’s former zoo properties in Oklahoma.

The imprisoned star of the docuseries spent a big a part of his profession harassing Baskin in a brutal rivalry captured on digicam. After escalating from video theatrics to threats, Unique was arrested for 2 counts of murder-for-hire. Earlier than he went to jail, Baskin sued Unique for trademark infringement in 2013 after he repurposed and manipulated the Massive Cat Rescue emblem. Unique was ordered to pay roughly $1 million. Nonetheless, that cash by no means absolutely made it to Baskin or her cats.

In 2016 Massive Cat Rescue sued Exotic’s mom Shirley M. Schreibvogel — who additionally appeared on the “Tiger King” sequence — claiming fraudulent transferal of property. And in June of 2020 a U.S. District Decide in Oklahoma Metropolis dominated in that Massive Cat Rescue, “has sufficiently traced funds to permit for the imposition of a constructive belief.”

Formally titled the G.W. Unique Animal Memorial Park, the zoo has at the moment been beneath the management of one other “Tiger King” participant, Jeff Lowe. In line with the choose, the present tenant has 120 days to vacate and take away all of the animals from the premises.

Unique has just lately stated he’s “carried out” with the Carole Baskin saga. “It’s now time to show the tables and… get [Joe] out of a jail a free man and exonerated from all these costs.”