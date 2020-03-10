Court rules Led Zeppelin didn’t plagiarize “Stairway to Heaven”

“There’s no direct proof that the two bands toured together, or that Led Zeppelin band contributors heard Spirit perform ‘Taurus,’” the courtroom talked about in its selection.
58 minutes in the past
Leisure
“There’s no direct proof that the two bands toured together, or that Led Zeppelin band contributors heard Spirit perform ‘Taurus,’” the courtroom talked about in its selection.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment